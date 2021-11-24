Black Friday: Procon already identifies an increase of up to 33% in the price of products days before the promotions in Fortaleza | Ceará

The Municipal Department of Protection and Defense of Consumer Rights (Procon Fortaleza) released this Tuesday (23) a list with prices of 211 most popular products during Black Friday, a period in which the trade promises promotions and offers. The survey shows that there are already signs of price increases of up to 33% before the date of the promotions campaign, scheduled for next Friday (26).

Procon collected prices for 153 products in virtual stores (bicycles, cell phones, notebooks, TVs, stoves and refrigerators). The price of a TV (55 inches), for example, was R$ 3,779.10, on November 10th. In the last monitoring, on November 17th, the same product, of the same brand, already cost R$ 5,034.05, an increase of 33%.

In physical stores, inspectors collected prices for 58 products, ranging from TV sets, cell phones and notebooks to microwaves and fans. The tip is to search. The price of the fan, for example, in the Center of the city, can vary up to 69%, being found the product, of 40cm, for R$ 129.00 to R$ 219.00. Price monitoring has been carried out since the month of September.

On Friday (26), inspectors from the Inspection Agency of Fortaleza (Agefis) inspect the establishments (physical stores and websites) monitored by Procon Fortaleza from September to November 2021, in addition to responding to complaints from the population registered by official channels.

“In the case of a virtual store, the consumer needs to be sure about the reputation of that store, whether it clearly establishes its exchange and return policy, whether it informs about the payment terms. In the case of physical stores, the consumer must cherish clear and ostensible information on the product you are interested in, checking all the details and conditions involved in that purchase”, explained training manager Ruth Vieira.

Consumers can report abusive prices through the Consumer Service center, dialing the number 151, as well as on the city hall portal, in the “Consumer Defense” field. It is also possible to send reports of false promotions through the Procon Fortaleza application, available on Android and iOS platforms.

Search price search sites for the behavior of the value of the product you are interested in in recent months;

Record prices before Black Friday with screenshots or photo;

Make purchases from reputable sites. To check the security of the page, click on the lock symbol that appears in the corner of the address bar or in the bottom of the screen. The webshop address must start with (https://);

Every website must display the CNPJ of the company or the CPF of the responsible person, in addition to informing the physical address where the store can be found or the email address so that they can be contacted and telephone numbers;

Public access computers must not be used for electronic commerce or internet banking;

Review the product description and compare with other brands;

It is very important to print or save all documents that demonstrate the offer and order confirmation (payment receipt, contract, advertisements, etc.);

For online purchases, prefer to pay by credit card, in installments. This can help the consumer to request cancellation of the purchase or refund of values, if he is the victim of scams;

Generate a temporary credit card in your carrier’s app. Generally, these cards are only for one purchase made. This reduces the possibility of cloning data and passwords.