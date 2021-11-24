Black Friday: why retailers expect to earn less even with record sales

by

  • Rafael Barifouse
  • From BBC News Brasil in São Paulo

Black Friday became one of the biggest sales dates in Brazilian commerce

Black Friday should shrink this year in Brazil, even with a record sales — and the blame for this apparent paradox is the soaring prices in the last year.

While retailers are predicting an increase in the volume of purchases, rising inflation should erode those gains and overshadow consumers’ gradual return to shopping.

The estimate of the National Confederation of Commerce of Goods, Services and Tourism (CNC) points out that Black Friday should move R$ 3.93 billion.

It will be the largest volume recorded since Black Friday was incorporated into the national trade calendar, in 2010, according to CNC’s accounts.