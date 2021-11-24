Black man accused of triple murder is acquitted and released after spending more than 40 years in prison | World

A Kansas City man who had been imprisoned for more than 40 years for three murders was released from prison on Tuesday (23) after a judge ruled he was wrongfully convicted in 1979.

Kevin Strickland, 62, has always claimed that he was at home watching television and had nothing to do with the murders, which took place when he was 18 years old.

He learned of the decision on his release when the news appeared on television while he was watching a soap opera. He said the other prisoners started screaming.

“I’m not necessarily angry. This is too much. I think I created emotions that all of you still don’t know about,” he told reporters as he left the Western Missouri Correctional Center in Cameron. “Joy, sadness, fear. I’m trying to figure out how to put them together.”

He said he would like to get involved in efforts to “prevent this from happening to someone else”, saying the criminal justice system “needs to be demolished and redone”.

Judge James Welsh, a retired Missouri Court of Appeals judge, made the decision after a three-day court hearing requested by a Jackson County prosecutor, who said the evidence used to convict Strickland had been retracted or refuted.

Welsh wrote in his judgment that “clear and convincing evidence” was presented that “undermines the Court’s confidence in the judgment of the conviction.” He noted that no physical evidence linked Strickland to the crime scene and that a key witness recanted before his death.

“Under these unique circumstances, the Court’s confidence in the Strickland convictions is so undermined that it cannot be maintained, and the judgment on the conviction must be overturned,” wrote Welsh in ordering Strickland’s immediate release.

Jackson County Attorney Jean Peters Baker, who lobbied for Strickland’s freedom, moved quickly to dismiss the criminal charges so he could be released.

“To say we are extremely pleased and grateful is an understatement,” she said in a statement. “It brings justice – at last – to a man who has tragically suffered so much as a result of this unjust conviction.”

But Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt, a Republican running for the US Senate, said Strickland was guilty and fought to keep him in jail.

“In this case, we defend the rule of law and the decision that a Strickland peer jury made after hearing all the facts of the case,” Schmitt spokesman Chris Nuelle said in a brief statement. “The Court has ruled, no further action will be taken in this matter.”

Gov. Mike Parson, who turned down Strickland’s requests for clemency, simply tweeted that: “The Court has made its decision, we respect the decision and the Department of Corrections will proceed with Mr. Strickland’s release immediately.”

Strickland was convicted of the deaths of Larry Ingram, 21, John Walker, 20, and Sherrie Black, 22, at a home in Kansas City.

Kevin Strickland, center, speaks to journalists alongside his lawyers, Tricia Rojo and Robert Hoffman, following his release on Tuesday (23) in Cameron, Missouri — Photo: Rich Sugg/The Kansas City Star via AP

The evidence focused primarily on the testimony of Cynthia Douglas, the only person to survive the April 25, 1978 shootings. She initially identified Strickland as one of the four men who shot the victims and testified to this during her two trials.

Welsh wrote that he had doubts soon after the conviction but was initially “hesitant to act because he feared he would face charges of perjury if he publicly recanted statements made previously under oath.”

She later said she was pressured by the police to choose Strickland and tried for years to alert political and legal experts to help her prove she had identified the wrong man, according to testimony from her family, friends and a co-worker. . Douglas died in 2015.

During the hearing, attorneys for the Missouri Attorney General’s Office argued that Strickland’s defenders did not provide several papers that proved Douglas had attempted to retract his identification of Strickland, saying the theory was based on “rumor, hearsay, and hearsay “.

The judge also noted that two other men convicted of the murders later insisted that Strickland was not involved. They named two other suspects who were never charged.

During his testimony, Strickland denied suggestions he had offered Douglas $300 to “keep his mouth shut” and said he had never visited the house where the murders took place before.

Strickland is black, and his first trial ended in an unanimity jury when the only black juror, a woman, asked for absolution. After his second trial, in 1979, he was convicted by an all-white jury on one count of capital murder and two counts of second-degree murder.

In May, Peters Baker announced that a review of the case had led her to believe Strickland was innocent.

In June, the Missouri Supreme Court refused to hear Strickland’s petition.

Kevin Strickland answers questions during an evidentiary hearing about his innocence Nov. 8 in Jackson County Courthouse in Kansas City, Missouri — Photo: Tammy Ljungblad/The Kansas City Star via AP

In August, Peters Baker used a new state law to seek a probationary hearing in Jackson County, where Strickland was convicted. The law allows local prosecutors to challenge convictions if they believe the defendant did not commit the crime. It was the first time – and so far the only time – that a prosecutor has used the law to fight a previous conviction.

“Even with the DA on his side, it took months and months for Mr. Strickland to come home and he still had to go back to a system that will not provide any compensation for the 43 years he lost,” said Tricia Rojo Bushnell, Executive Director of Midwest Innocence Project, who sided with Strickland when he was released.

The state only allows illicit prison payments for people found not guilty through DNA evidence, so Strickland does not qualify.

“That’s not justice,” she said. “I think we’re hopeful that people are paying so much attention and really wondering ‘what should our justice system look like?’”