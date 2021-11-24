Bolsonaro claims that Lula ‘has no more future’

BRASILIA — President Jair Bolsonaro stated that former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) “has no future” and that the PT’s time has “passed”. Bolsonaro said he is willing to debate Lula and declared that he does not feel threatened by the PT’s pre-candidacy, nor by the former judge Sergio Moro (Podemos).

Lula leads the electoral polls and Moro appears in third place, behind Bolsonaro. The president’s statements were made in an interview with Portal Correio, from Paraíba.

— The former president has no future. Life is over…” said Bolsonaro. — Gone (the PT’s time). It was marked by corruption at Petrobras, Correios, everywhere, the subdivision, a disregard for public affairs.

The president stated that he sees no problems in debating with Lula:

“I’m not worried about it. If I worry about it, I don’t sleep. Are we going to debate? Go. I want to debate Lula without any problem.

At another point in the interview, Bolsonaro had already said that the pre-candidacy of Sergio Moro, his former justice minister, is not a threat:

– No way. I’m not worried about that. The people who choose the best.

In the same interview, Bolsonaro said that his affiliation process to the PL “is practically resolved” and that he should talk to the president of the party, Valdemar Costa Neto, “in the next few days”. The negotiation was hampered by disagreements on the state stands.

“It’s practically resolved.” I talk to him in the next few days. It’s almost closed. But in politics it’s only closed after it’s closed.