Bolsonaro says he wants to review Petrobras’ international price parity

BRASILIA — President Jair Bolsonaro said on Tuesday that he is seeking to review Petrobras’ policy of imposing international parity on fuel prices. Bolsonaro, however, did not elaborate on how this would be done.

See too:US challenge OPEC and release part of its strategic oil reserve to contain price hikes

— (Petrobras) It’s also a company that I don’t have control over, it has its equipment. She seeks profit. We had a serious problem in the past, in addition to corruption, the issue of parity with the international price. We are looking to review this issue – said the president, during an interview with Portal Correio, in Paraíba.

Asked whether the government already has studies on changing this policy, however, Bolsonaro spoke only about the ICMS calculation.

— We have a lawsuit in the Supreme Court, it’s already going to take four months, we regret it took so long, we want to regulate a provision of a constitutional amendment of 2021, to define the value of the ICMS.

Silva and Luna:Petrobras President says that not all fuel adjustments have to do with the state-owned

The average price of gasoline is up 50% in the year in Brazil and has been one of the main sources of pressure against Bolsonaro. The maximum price per liter found in the pumps reached R$7.99, in Rio Grande do Sul.

Gas vouchers in December

In the same interview, the president said that he intends to start paying the gas voucher in December, created through a law passed on Monday.

— The forecast is to arrive now in December. Already in December. The goal is to serve that most needy part of our society.