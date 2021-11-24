Bolsonaro wins medal for creating the immoral Secret Budget

President Jair Bolsonaro received this Wednesday, 24th, the medal of Legislative Merit in the Chamber of Deputies “for all the services rendered in favor of the Parliament and the Nation in 2021”. For the Nation itself, he has done practically nothing. As for Congress, the story has been quite different. He handed over to the leaders of Congress the management of his administration and became a true “Queen of England”, where he does not govern and only does what the Centrão determines.

The tribute carries strong irony inks, as it seems like a ready-made joke in bad taste. The captain was appointed to receive the honor by the leader of the PSL in the Chamber, federal deputy Victor Hugo (GO), card-carrying pocketman. And he received the medal from the hands of none other than the president of the Chamber, Arthur Lira (PP-AL). All very grateful for what the secret budget has been able to do to give the president’s sociopathic government a survival.

Worn out in public opinion polls, Bolsonaro is running out of time to buy votes from deputies with billions of reais from the Budget displaced from much more important areas, in order to approve projects of his interest and which, in his view, are sufficient to reverse the rejection that he enjoys in research.

Meanwhile, Brazil is experiencing the crisis in which it was launched by Bolsonaro’s irresponsibility in running the country during the pandemic (which has not ended yet). There are almost 14 million unemployed people, being forced to go to the supermarket and realize that they are no longer able to buy the food they need to survive. But that, it seems, matters little to the authorities who claim to represent us.

After all, everyone is still there at their posts, guaranteed by their despicable wages, without ever having the slightest idea of ​​what it means to go hungry. And today, more than 20 million Brazilians go without eating all day. Perhaps Bolsonaro will remember them next year, when he will need the vote of the poor to get re-elected.

