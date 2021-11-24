Bolsonaro’s affiliation to PL will be made official next Tuesday – Politics

BRASILIA — The President’s Affiliation Jair Bolsonaro to the Liberal Party (PL) will be made official next Tuesday, 30, at 10:30 am, informed the subtitle in an official note. Bolsonaro’s entry into one of the Centrão’s main parties will take place in grand style, at the Complexo Brasil 21, in Brasília.

“The definition of the date is the product of the meeting that, this afternoon, 23, brought together the president of the Republic and the national president of the PL, Valdemar Costa Neto”, says a note from the party.

Bolsonaro’s official agenda does not include a meeting with Costa Neto. Earlier, in an interview with Rádio Correio, from Paraíba, the president had stated that his affiliation with the PL was practically certain. “But in politics, it’s only closed when it closes,” Bolsonaro said at the time.

The president even confirmed that the main obstacle to his affiliation was the alliance between the PL and the PSDB in São Paulo, the largest electoral college in the country. “(Costa Neto) has a commitment to the vice-governor and had to find a way to solve it”, said the president, referring to Rodrigo Garcia, PSDB pre-candidate to Palácio dos Bandeirantes.

The PL is part of the base of the governor of São Paulo, João Doria, and pledged to support Garcia in the dispute for his succession, in 2022. Now, the party’s leadership promises to abandon the alliance to shelter Bolsonaro. The president wants to launch the Minister of Infrastructure, Tarcisio Gomes de Freitas, to the government of São Paulo.