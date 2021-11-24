Botafogo is negotiating with a partner company of Palmeiras while the club is rebuilding, says journalist

Glorious negotiates with WTorre to manage the Nilton Santos Stadium

Back to Series A of Brazilian championship, O Botafogofollows the restructuring process. And the new chapter can be with a administrator for the Nilton Santos Stadium.

According to reporter Thiago Veras, from Tupi radio, O Glorious negotiates with WTorre, the company that manages Allianz Parque, stadium of palm trees, to manage Niltao.

To advance the negotiation, Botafogo is trying to expand the concession of the Nilton Santos Stadium together with the city of Rio de Janeiro for another ten years, until 2041.

The current bond runs until the end of 2031. The Rio club has debts with the municipality and includes a form of payment in the negotiation.

The idea is for WTorre to start managing the stadium. Thus, as in Palmeiras, the company, which would have a share in the profits, would explore the space with shows and events.

Now, Botafogo faces the Guarani next Sunday (28), at 4 pm (GMT), in a protocol game, when he will receive the cup in front of his fans.

It is worth remembering that the title of the second division guarantees a direct place in the third phase of the Brazil’s Cup of 2022.