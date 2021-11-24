Boyfriend of a dead influencer in the US shot himself in the head, lawyer says

The boyfriend of Gabby Petito, an influencer murdered months ago in the United States, shot himself in the head, said on Tuesday (23) the lawyer for the young man’s family.

The body of Brian Laundrie, who was 23, was found on Oct. 20 in a nature reserve in northern Florida. He disappeared in September, shortly after police described him as a “person of interest” in the investigation into Petito’s death.

“Chris and Roberta Laundrie were told the cause of death was a gunshot wound to the head and that the form of death was suicide,” attorney Steven Bertolino said in a statement.

The two “continue to mourn the loss of their son and are hopeful that these findings will allow both families to turn the page,” he added.

Petito’s case has caused a huge media stir in the United States for weeks. She and Laundrie left New York in July to travel across the country in a van for four months after the young woman quit.

For days, they posted photos on social networks showing them smiling on a journey that seemed idyllic. However, on September 1, Laundrie returned without his girlfriend to North Port, Florida, where they lived with his family.

His attitude raised suspicions about his role in the 22-year-old woman’s disappearance, especially after he refused to answer police questions and fled on 13 September.

The worst predictions regarding Petito turned out to be confirmed. His body was found on September 19 in Grand Teton National Park in Wyoming. And on October 12th, it was reported that she had been strangled to death.

A video posted in September by police in Moab, a small Utah town, raised even more suspicion around Laundrie. In the images, Petito is shown crying in a car, after the police intervened in a conflict with him.

The story is sadly common in a country where hundreds of thousands of people disappear every year. But the media coverage of the case sparked controversy over the disproportionate attention given to the disappearances of white women compared to those belonging to minorities.

