Brazil recorded 284 deaths by Covid-19 and 10,312 new cases across the country in the last 24 hours, according to data released on Tuesday (23) by the National Council of Health Secretaries (Conass).

The moving average of deaths, which considers data from the last seven days, was 227, and the moving average of new cases was 9,214. The moving average of deaths remains below 300 since the 1st of November, when Brazil counted 303 deaths in an average of seven days, according to data from Conass.

Beds in Rio de Janeiro The occupancy rate of ICU beds dedicated to treating patients with Covid-19 in private hospitals in Rio de Janeiro reached its lowest level since the beginning of the pandemic. Data released by the Association of Hospitals of the State of Rio de Janeiro (Aherj) shows that less than 5% of places to treat people with coronavirus in the private network are occupied. Read more. Capitals without hospitalizations Five capitals reported that they no longer have people hospitalized by Covid-19 in beds in the municipal health network. The cities are: Rio de Janeiro, Rio Branco, Macapá, São Luís and Belém. Read more. fourth wave The assistant director general for access to medicines and pharmaceuticals at the World Health Organization (WHO), Brazilian physician Mariângela Simão said that the world is entering a fourth wave of the Covid-19 pandemic. Read more.