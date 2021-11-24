Brazilian biologist asks for cell phone for Samsung, receives a no and wins model from Xiaomi

Last Sunday (21) Brazilian biologist and science popularizer Sérgio Rangel shared a 2-minute video on his Twitter account asking Samsung to support it in getting a new smartphone, since his old one, which had already lasted for 5 years, had broken down. . Samsung unfortunately refused the request, but Xiaomi Brazil presented itself and offered a new smartphone of the brand to the biologist.

In the video above you can see how Sergio Rangel’s order was for Samsung. Interestingly, the publisher specifically chose the Samsung brand for have already been used to their Smartphones for a long time and consider them to be of good quality. He also points out how important a good smartphone is for his type of work. which involves a lot of video content production and having a good quality camera in your pocket is very useful in case there is any sudden opportunity to produce content with an animal, for example.

Samsung Brazil initially responded to the request with a negative, stating that there was nothing the company could do for the biologist at the moment. From that, several users criticized the attitude of Samsung and remembered the brand of the various sponsorships and collaborations for influencers who participated in the BBB or even Anita and her dog.

After a few hours, Xiaomi Brasil appeared and said it got a smartphone for Sérgio Rangel. The account itself claims that several of the users marked it to respond to the biologist’s request. Xiaomi’s action certainly brought a much more positive image of the company to many users, and it definitely doomed Samsung’s image in this particular interaction.

Despite all this, it is worth remembering that both Xiaomi and Samsung are companies that seek visibility in their markets in order to sell their products to more people, so none of them are necessarily obligated to sponsor anyone. Nonetheless, consumers can still judge brands, and in this situation, it became evident that Xiaomi took an opportunity to promote itself, and Samsung came out as the loser in history. At least we know that in the end Sergio Rangel got a new smartphone, so let’s hope he can continue his work of science dissemination.

Via: TecnoBlog Source: Biologist Sérgio Rangel (Twitter)