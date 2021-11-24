Brazilian who was born with three fingers on each hand tried to advise a French who had amputated to look like an ‘alien’

Brazilian journalist, publicist and podcaster Afonso Santos Junior, better known as Alfonso Tresdê, 40, sent a message to Anthony Loffredo as soon as he learned that the Frenchman, better known as the Black Alien, I was about to amputate two fingers in order to look more like an “alien”. what was Anthony about to do it didn’t bother the Brazilian. On the contrary. He wanted just say which fingers the Frenchman should amputate to make the left hand more functional. From personal experience, since Afonso born with three fingers on each hand:

“I actually thought it was cool. I was just really thrilled that he cut the wrong fingers!”

‘Black Alien’ left hand with amputated fingers Photo: Reproduction/Instagram

Afonso Tresdê Photo: Disclosure

“I’ve been following this guy for a long time. My bodypiercer and tattooer friends always talked about him, but I was really interested in the beginning of the pandemic, when he created an account on social media specifically about the “character” Black Alien, who later became the main persona Well, I was born with 3 fingers on each hand and, unlike some genetic mutations that deform parts of the body, mine is pretty perfect, so I’ve always been very proud. I have about eight tattoos, I’ve had a lot of piercings and I’ve always dyed my hair weird colors. That’s why I’ve never judged anyone by their appearance. But for me, some things have limits., Tresdê told PAGE NOT FOUND.

Anthony Loffredo had two fingers amputated to look more like ‘alien’ Photo: Reproduction/Instagram

“Black Alien went on a mission to transform his body 100% with what he believes would be an alien. He says he is in 34% of the transformation. But as soon as I knew what he wanted to do with his (left) hand, I arrived sending him a comment, showing my hand and saying ‘dude, if you’re going to cut them, cut these ones, just like my hand, it’s more anatomically correct and will give you comfort in everyday activities’. Apparently he ignored it. completely my advice (laughter) I have thumb, middle and ring fingers. for my structure. Today the only thing I don’t do in life is play the flute”, added the fluminense from Petrópolis, who is a fan of ufology.

Afonso explained his condition:

“Doctors say it’s a type of ectrodactyly. It’s not genetic. My son doesn’t have it. One in I don’t know how many thousand, maybe millions, has it. My condition is ‘perfect’, without deformity and being in both is ultra mega rare. In general, ectrodactyly is the ‘lobster hand’, with only 2 fingers. Anyway, I never went back to find out more, I don’t know why.”

“There are many people who have one hand. A few have both. I knew a bus changer here in Rio. His was very long. I met (but she ignored me) a girl on Facebook too. Hers looked prettier. . There’s a guy on TikTok that I also met in New Orleans (USA). His fingers are thicker.”