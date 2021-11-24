brTT history: from DotA to LoL, the trajectory of the six-time champion | lol

Felipe “brTT” announced a break from competitions, at age 30, after dedicating ten of them to the League of Legends. During this period, the player won six Brazilian Championship titles (CBLOL), was in four international competitions and, with a legion of admirers after a decade competing at high level, became the biggest LoL star in Brazil.

In this article, ge recalls the main events of the victorious career of brTT so far, from the start in Internet cafes and the DotA championships to stardom as a six-time champion. He leaves the competitive landscape more victorious than any team.

1 of 4 brTT at CBLOL Studio in 2020, defending paiN Gaming — Photo: Riot Games brTT at CBLOL’s studio in 2020, defending paiN Gaming — Photo: Riot Games

Born and raised in Rio de Janeiro, brTT started going to Internet cafes at the age of 11, accompanied by his brother Leandro. He played Counter-Strike and Warcraft III against older players and already stood out for his strength and strong personality, characteristics that accompanied him throughout his professional career.

DotA, Warcraft III mod that became an independent game, took brTT to competitions, including outside Brazil. He even participated in CS and DotA tournaments at the same time, but, given the impossibility of reconciling the two games, he preferred MOBA to FPS, traveling to championships in the United States, France, Sweden and Germany from 2007 to 2011 .

brTT started his career in LoL in 2012, motivated by several competitions and by the World Championship that, that season, gave a US$ 1 million prize to the champion team.

Already used to MOBA due to his experience at DotA, brTT soon stood out in LoL and joined paiN Gaming in 2012 to act alongside the top Taylo “Tittu” of hunter Thulio “sirT” of the middle Gabriel “Kami” and support Gabriel “MiT”. He had been playing LoL since December 2011 and was training with paiN for the Global Challenge São Paulo of the 6th season of Intel Extreme Masters (IEM), to be held in February 2012, but was eventually removed from the cast and replaced by André “manajj “. Obstinate, the shooter set up his own team, Noobs da Net, and won that championship, including a victory against paiN in the first round. brTT’s excellent performance led to the invitation to return to the club in April.

In the 2012 Brazilian championship, the first promoted by Riot Games and which marked the debut of brTT by paiN, the team lost to vTi Nox in the second elimination match.

2 de 4 Team da paiN Gaming in 2013, champion of CBLoL, with brTT in the cast — Photo: Disclosure PaiN Gaming team in 2013, CBLoL champion, with brTT in the cast — Photo: Disclosure

The first national brTT title – of the six that the player collects – came in 2013, with the conquest of CBLOL by paiN, in a final against CNB e-Sports Club. The player was already known, respected and loved by a legion of fans in streams, but began, with that trophy, to become a star also in the sporting aspect.

After nearly two years at paiN, brTT left the organization to play for the Keyd Team, which, with the addition of two South Koreans and other stars, was renamed the Keyd Stars. The team dominated the Brazilian scenario, and brTT won the second national title in the Brazilian League – Champions Series, but did not win the most important tournament of the season – the Brazilian Regional Final, equivalent to CBLOL’s 2nd Split in the current format.

At the end of the 2014 season, brTT returned to paiN and continued to make history by winning the 2nd Split of CBLOL 2015, with a squad that is still fondly remembered by the club’s fans, and competing in the World Championship for the first time. It was at Worlds 2015, by the way, that the meme “brTT > Doublelift” was born, due to the victory of the Brazilians against the CLG of fellow shooter Yiliang “Doublelift”. In that game, the American told his teammates that he wanted to destroy paiN so he wouldn’t get any more “stupid messages” saying that brTT was bigger Doublelift. Everything went wrong for the foreigner.

In this second spell at paiN, brTT faced the most difficult phase of his career. In the 1st Split of CBLOL 2016, paiN could not use Caio “Loop” due to a penalty for grooming and failed in the attempt to hire the Finn Aleksi “H1iva”, which meant that the team had to play with the middle and streamer Matheus “Picoca” improvised as support. With the 6th place, among eight teams participating in the tournament, the team needed to compete in the Promotion Series to remain in the elite of LoL.

But the worst for the star was yet to come: in the 2nd Split of CBLOL 2016, brTT did not play and stayed in reserve, being replaced by midfielder Rodrigo “Taeyeon”, now called just Tay. He was at a troubled time in his personal life and moving to a property where he would live with his ex-fiancee Giuliana “Caju” and, according to his teammates and the MiT coach, he wasn’t dedicated enough. At the end of the season, which he admits was the worst of his career, the shooter did not renew his contract with paiN and said he had lost confidence in the team.

For 2017, brTT agreed with RED Canids Kalunga, an organization that, at that time, was still beginning its history. But the shooter soon gave the club the first title, in the 1st Split of CBLOL 2017. It was the fourth achievement of his career.

3 de 4 brTT in the final of the 1st Split of CBLOL 2017 by RED Canids Kalunga — Photo: Riot Games brTT in the final of the 1st Split of CBLOL 2017 by RED Canids Kalunga — Photo: Riot Games

In 2018, brTT joined Flamengo, their favorite team, which began its trajectory in LoL by the Circuito Desafiante, the 2nd division championship. With the star, Rubro-Negro moved up to CBLOL and reached three consecutive finals in the elite, taking the national title only in the last one, in the 2nd Split of CBLOL 2019. After the conquest and another participation in the World Championship, the sniper returned to paiN for the third career pass.

He left Rubro-Negro dissatisfied with the new direction of the team’s administration and considered hanging up the mouse, at 28 years of age. In the advertisement video on paiN, the ex-fiancée, Caju, appears representing the possibility of retirement and gives the go-ahead for the player to respond to the call for return of Kami, another star at the club.

4 de 4 brTT during Flamengo’s match at the League of Legends World Cup — Photo: Riot Games/Publishing brTT during Flamengo’s match at the League of Legends World Cup — Photo: Riot Games/Publishing

For the 2020 season, paiN built a super cast, with two South Korean players and big names on paper, but the team took 6th place in the 1st Split. For the 2nd Split, the team went through changes and managed to reach the final, losing to INTZ. With the cast kept for this year, brTT and company won the 1st Split and competed in the Mid-Season Invitational (MSI), the second in the shooter’s career – the first participation occurred in 2017, with RED Canids.

In the 2nd Split of CBLOL 2021, paiN entered as the main candidate for the title, but, in a surprising result, fell in the semifinal to Rensga.