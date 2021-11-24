Bruno Montaleone leaves Globo soap opera cast | celebrities



Bruno Montaleone – Internet Reproduction

Bruno MontaleoneInternet Playback

Published 11/23/2021 14:09 | Updated 11/23/2021 4:05 PM

Rio- Bruno Montaleone, 25, left Rede Globo this Tuesday (23). The decision came as a surprise to everyone, as the actor was in a prominent role in “Secret Truths 2” and also cast in “Além da Ilusão”, an upcoming 6 pm soap opera. On social networks, internet users speculated that Bruno’s departure was related to a supposed conflict between his manager, the same as Camila Queiroz, and the broadcaster. However, the actor’s advisors deny any disagreement with Globo.

“In light of the news broadcast, it remains for Bruno Montaleone to make it clear that the actor’s departure from ‘Além da Ilusão’ happened by his own will. He emphasizes that the last year of work followed an intense pace of recordings. Before ‘Verdades’ Secretas 2′, Bruno Montaleone was in ‘Exchange Diary’, ‘Detective Madeinusa’ and ‘De Volta ao 15’. As these were back-to-back works, the actor did not feel able to continue in the new soap opera of the 6 due to all the physical wear and tear on the which one has been submitting,” his staff wrote.

“The actor would also like to take the opportunity to point out that this decision is not due to his managers, since his departure was decided about 10 days ago, and he guarantees that he mutually trusts 13th Productions, an office that nurtures a cordial, respectful and distant relationship with TV Globo”, completes the note.

Globo also took a stand in relation to what happened, noting that Montaleone asked to leave the station and that the exit took place “by mutual agreement”.

Remember Camila Queiroz’s fight with Globo

Camila Queiroz’s resignation began on Thursday (17), when Globo released a statement announcing that the actress was no longer part of the cast of “Secret Truths 2”. In a statement, the station justified the decision after demanding “unacceptable contractual demands”.

“Impacted by the strict protocols adopted during the pandemic, the recording period of the work, scheduled to end on the 10th, had to be extended by seven days. To sign the extension of the contract necessary to record the final scenes of the telenovela, Camila Queiroz wanted to determine the outcome of the character Angel and demanded a formal commitment that she would be part of an eventual third season of the work, in addition to other unacceptable contractual demands. Globo, then, decided to complete ‘Secret Truths 2′ without the actress’ participation. The telenovela will continue to be recorded and the scenes will be adapted so that the essence of the plot is maintained”, wrote the network.

Hours after the station’s positioning, Camila decided to tell her version of the facts. In a statement issued through her staff, the actress says she was not fired and that her contract had ended on November 10th. She also says that there was a change in the script that was given to her before the recordings and believes that the company tried to punish her for having taken the unilateral decision to break the exclusivity contract. Queiroz’s team made it clear that she never refused to fulfill her professional commitments.

The full statement follows:

“We inform you that the actress Camila Queiroz was not fired from TV Globo, as her contract was concluded on November 10, 2021 and was not renewed in the deadline for the completion of recordings of Verdades Secretas 2.

The actress clarifies that when she was invited to star in the continuation of the soap opera, the synopsis that was given to her was totally different from the directions that the story took after the beginning of the recordings. Even so, the actress continued recording confident that the plot content would be forwarded to the original ending that had been agreed from the beginning, as the company and its employees had promised the actress at all times. The director of the house even sent a pre-contract for the signature of the actress explicitly expressing its interest in keeping her in the third season of Secret Truths as a protagonist.

However, the actress was surprised when she received the last scenes for recording, at which point she realized that the course of the soap opera would in fact be changed. The actress understands that these latest events make it clear that the company tried to punish her exclusively for having taken the unilateral decision to readjust the format of her contract with TV Globo in the past, a decision that did not come from the company, as was disclosed to era.

It is noteworthy that the actress continues to fulfill all her professional commitments and would never fail to complete what was agreed upon. On the contrary, despite all the adversities, the actress never refused to record, and persistently tried to work around the adversities with the company by mutual agreement, which unfortunately was not possible.

Finally, the actress makes clear her love and immense gratitude for the character and for Angel’s fans, as well as regretting with them the channel’s unilateral decision to abruptly interrupt the story built so far, without being able to give her the ending that deserved.”