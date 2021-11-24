Bulgaria: Tragedy Survivor Compares Accident to Horror Movie – News

This Wednesday (24), one day after the bus accident in bulgaria in which 46 people died, mostly citizens of North Macedonia, details began to emerge about the “horror” in the scene of the tragedy.

The accident occurred around 2 am on Tuesday (23), local time, on the road, 40 km south of Sofia.

The vehicle was part of a convoy of four carriages, with tourists on board returning after spending a weekend in Istanbul, 12 of whom were minors. He was heading towards Skopje when he hit the road rail, which was wet and slippery.

“The tires exploded and a fire started,” Lulzim Sulejmani, one of seven survivors, said from his room in Sofia hospital.

“There was a lot of smoke coming out, people started vomiting and screaming like in a horror movie,” he told Klan Macedonia television.

“I took the coach’s hammer and smashed a window, taking my girlfriend and five other people with me,” said the 26-year-old Serbian.

His girlfriend, Medina Lutfi, 25, was asleep at the time, as were most passengers, so he vaguely remembers the events.

“I don’t know how I got out. When I saw the window open behind me, I jumped. I heard children crying,” he said.

The survivors, mainly treated for fractures and burns, are under “enormous stress,” Maya Argirova, head of the burn center where they were interned, told reporters.

The Bulgarian Interior Minister reported on Tuesday “a terrifying scenario”, describing corpses “mixed and reduced to ashes”.

An investigation was opened to try “to elucidate the cause of the accident, whether it was a technical defect or human error”, he added.

In Europe there has been no such thing as a bus accident since 2010, when in Ukraine a train collided with a bus at a level crossing, causing 45 deaths.