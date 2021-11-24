Cade authorizes purchase of Digio digital bank by Bradesco

Cade (Administrative Council for Economic Defense) approved that the purchase of the digital bank Digio by Bradesco is no restriction. The purchase took place in October, but it was still necessary to go through Cade’s endorsement. Therefore, Bradesco now indirectly holds 100% of Digio’s share capital and voting capital. It is worth remembering that Digio is directly controlled by Kartra Participações and indirectly by Elo Participações and by the Banco do Brasil and Bradesco groups, through BB EloPar and Bradescard, respectively. The approval of the purchase of Digio by Bradesco is already included in the Diário Oficial da União (DOU).

According to the contract, Bradesco has now acquired the 49.99% of the Digio bank that it did not yet own. The purchase price was R$ 625 million and the transaction took place between Bradescard Elo and BB Elo.

Learn more about Bradesco’s interest in buying Digio bank

In October, Bradesco said it became interested in Digio because it is a digital bank that offers its customers a differentiated experience for making payments and other financial transactions.

Today, Digio has around 2 million credit cards, in addition to offering an account and personal credit to its customers. Digio’s credit portfolio is around R$2.5 billion.

According to Bradesco, the purchase of Digio is in line with its strategy of investing in digital companies. In this way, Bradesco can further diversify its operations and reach new audiences.

Finally, Banco do Brasil (BB) also benefited a lot from selling Digio to Bradesco. After all, the impact on BB’s result is around R$175 million, via equity accounting. However, even with this sale, there will be no material effect on BB’s capital.

