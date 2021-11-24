Caixa has R$ 23.4 billion in PIS/Pasep arrears. know how to withdraw

About R$ 23.4 billion from the PIS-Pasep Fund are still available for withdrawals, informed, this Tuesday (11/23), the Caixa Econômica Federal. Today, the number of people who can benefit is 10.6 million.

According to the bank, since the migration of the PIS/Pasep to the Employment Compensation Fund (FGTS), in April of last year, only R$ 331.5 million were withdrawn by 232,300 workers or heirs.

People who worked legally between 1970 and 1988 are entitled to the fund.

If the employer made the contributions provided for by law and if the quota has not yet been withdrawn, the person may have amounts to receive from contributions at that time.

The government believes that much of the money was not withdrawn because the beneficiaries died. Another possible reason is the lack of information: many shareholders are already elderly and are not aware of their right to appeal.

The deadline for withdrawing the money is June 1, 2025. Amounts not withdrawn after this period become property of the Federal Government.

how to withdraw

Withdrawals can be made through the FGTS application or website, at Caixa’s internet banking, via the web. There are also options to withdraw in person: up to R$3,000 can be made with the Citizen’s Card at ATMs or at lotteries and Caixa Aqui correspondents.

For amounts above R$3,000, it is necessary to go to an agency with a document with a photo to withdraw the money.