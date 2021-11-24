Caldera: See screenshots of the new CoD: Warzone map

As crazy as it may seem, some players manage to discover new areas for Call of Duty thanks to some bugs. In 2019, for example, it was thanks to a failure that the community got to know Verdansk before its time, and now it’s time to have a preview of what will be in Caldera, a new area destined to Call of Duty: Warzone.

In a message posted on the @JGODYT Twitter profile, it was mentioned that the player had the opportunity to use the spectator camera during a match on the Shipment map and ended up seeing a little of what will be present in Caldera. Check it out below:

It is noteworthy that, last weekend, leaker Tom Henderson had mentioned that players who are part of Content Creators would have early access to this map soon. In his words, a new trailer for this area is also planned for the next few days.

Curious to check out the next map of Call of Duty? What did you think of his little preview? Leave your message in the space below for comments.