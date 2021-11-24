Camila Queiroz and Klebber Toledo have an uncertain presence in ‘Marriage à Cegas 2’ | gossip from the famous

Reproduction/Instagram Klebber Toledo and Camila Queiroz presented “Marriage à Cegas”

‘Marriage à Cegas Brasil’ will have a second season, confirmed by Netflix. But the presence of Klébber Toledo and Camila Queiroz in the presentation is uncertain, according to Cristina Padiglone’s column in Folha de S.Paulo.

Last week, Camila was fired from Globo’s ‘Secret Truths 2’ and stated that her work on Netflix upset the network and accelerated the break with the TV network. The program’s director, Cássia Dian, also told the expectations column with the new crop of episodes in 2022.

About the first season, she commented that she had several restrictions due to the Covid-19 pandemic. “We recorded in the pandemic, I think that in the second season we will have a greater opportunity to take these couples to different places, to make this collusion expand. In the 1st season, the couples were more confined,” he said.

Cássia commented that the series can gain more activities, due to the possibility of the team being more present. Part of the team participated remotely so the set had fewer people crowding together.

understand the case

On Wednesday (17), Globo reported that it had fired Camila Queiroz and pointed out that the actress wanted to determine the outcome of the character Angel and made other demands on the set. In the afternoon, columnist Carla Bittencourt, from Metrópoles portal, said that Camila was absent on the last day of recording, forcing Globo to extend her contract to record scenes of Angel in ‘Secret Truths 2’.

She also informed that the author of the soap opera, Walcyr Carrasco, did not want to see Camila not even “painted in gold” and that for him, the actress “wouldn’t step on Globo anymore”. Read Camila Queiroz’s note in full:

“We inform you that actress Camila Queiroz was not fired from TV Globo, as her contract was concluded on November 10, 2021 and was not renewed in the deadline for the completion of recordings of Verdades Secretas 2.

The actress clarifies that when she was invited to star in the continuation of the soap opera, the synopsis that was given to her was totally different from the directions that the story took after the beginning of the recordings. Even so, the actress continued recording confident that the plot content would be forwarded to the original ending that had been agreed from the beginning, as the company and its employees had promised the actress at all times. The director of the house even sent a pre-contract for the signature of the actress explicitly expressing its interest in keeping her in the third season of Secret Truths as a protagonist.

However, the actress was surprised when she received the last scenes for recording, at which point she realized that the course of the soap opera would in fact be changed. The actress understands that these latest events make it clear that the company tried to punish her exclusively for having taken the unilateral decision to readjust the format of her contract with TV Globo in the past, a decision that did not come from the company, as was disclosed to era.

It is noteworthy that the actress continues to fulfill all her professional commitments and would never fail to complete what was agreed upon. On the contrary, despite all the adversities, the actress never refused to record, and persistently tried to work around the adversities with the company by mutual agreement, which unfortunately was not possible.

Finally, the actress makes clear her love and immense gratitude for the character and for Angel’s fans, as well as regretting with them the channel’s unilateral decision to abruptly interrupt the story built so far, without being able to give her the ending that deserved it.”