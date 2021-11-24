Camila Queiroz and Klebber Toledo renew for Blind Wedding 2

After the storm, the calm! Camila Queiroz and Klebber Toledo are confirmed in charge of the second season of Marriage à Cegas Brasil, by Netflix. The platform announced the new series of episodes of the reality this Tuesday (11/23), during the Mais Brasil na Tela event. Then came the information that the couple of actors will continue in charge of the program.

The news comes at a good time for Camila, who has been going through difficult days since TV Globo announced that the actress was out of the cast of Secret Truths 2. In a tough statement, the station said that the actress would have made unacceptable demands to continue playing Angel, protagonist of the plot created by Walcyr Carrasco. Camila denied the allegations and, behind the scenes, her representatives are considering suing the channel.

The link with Netflix is ​​pointed out as the main reason why the relationship between Globo and Camila Queiroz has turned sour. Sources heard by the column LeoDias revealed that, at the network, the actress’s manager is seen as someone who is not up to the job he has been performing. Ricardo Garcia, who is also known as Ricky, is a partner with Klebber Toledo, husband of the actress, at 13h Productions.

One of the great successes of the streaming platform this year, the first season of the Brazilian version of Love is Blind rocked the audience and the repercussions of social networks. As usually happens with realities, the episodes brought controversy and provoked heated debates on topics such as machismo. Marriage à Cegas Brasil 2 is scheduled to premiere in 2022.

