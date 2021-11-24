Campinas warns after registering outbreaks of ‘hand-foot-mouth’ disease in 11 schools in November | Campinas and Region

The Department of Health Surveillance (Devisa) issued, this Tuesday (23), a warning about the occurrence of the “hand-foot-mouth” syndrome (SMPB) in Campinas (SP) after registering outbreaks in 11 different schools in the month of November. Municipal data includes public and private institutions. See below for symptoms and treatment.

In a statement, Devisa reinforced that all cases and outbreaks within educational establishments must be reported immediately to the regional Health Surveillance (Visa) responsible for the area covered by the school.

“What is important and we always say is that sick children should not attend school, because they [síndrome ‘mão-pé-boca’] it is a highly communicable disease. We have had it in other years and, at this time when the children are back in school, they are more susceptible, so the number of cases increases”, says the coordinator of health surveillance in Campinas, Valéria Almeida.

What is the ‘hand-foot-mouth’ syndrome?

Also according to Devisa, the disease “hand-foot-mouth” is caused by the Coxsackie virus, which causes infection in the digestive system and can also cause stomatitis, a kind of cold sore that affects the lining of the mouth.

The name of the disease is due to the fact that lesions are more common in the hands, feet and mouth. The disease most often affects children under 5 years of age, but it can also affect adults.

The syndrome virus can be transmitted through contact with airway secretions when coughing, sneezing, and talking; secretions from wounds on the hands or feet; and by contact with feces from infected patients.

“It is important to be careful in situations such as kissing, drinking water and food shared with someone who is infected, changing a diaper, shaking hands with someone who is contaminated and contact with toys or objects that may have been contaminated,” says Valéria.

According to the coordinator, parents and guardians, as well as schools, should be aware of the symptoms, which usually last from seven to ten days.

“However, even when recovered, the child can transmit the virus through feces for approximately four weeks. For this reason, care with diaper changes must be maintained”, he explains.

The main symptoms are:

High fever in the days before the onset of the lesions

Appearance, in the mouth, tonsils and pharynx, of red spots with vesicles in the center that can progress to very painful ulcerations

Eruption of small blisters that usually appear on the palms of the hands and soles of the feet, but can also occur on the buttocks and genital region

Malaise, lack of appetite, vomiting and diarrhea

Because of mouth sores and sore throat, difficulties in swallowing and excessive salivation may occur.

There is no vaccine to protect against the virus that causes hand-foot-mouth syndrome. Therefore, it is recommended to adopt adequate measures of personal and environmental hygiene, in addition to the social isolation of patients.

Oral lesions can make swallowing difficult. Therefore, it is necessary to take care of the children’s hydration.

To prevent illness and interrupt transmission chains in school environments, the following measures must be taken, according to Devisa:

Wash your hands frequently with soap and water, especially after changing diapers and using the bathroom

Promote cleaning and disinfection (with 70% alcohol or a mixture of water and bleach) of frequently touched surfaces and dirty items, including toys

Avoid close contact, such as kissing, hugging, or sharing utensils, cups, and food.