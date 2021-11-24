Canaltech’s bets Offers for Black Friday

Black Friday is coming and expectations are high for stores to offer good deals on cell phones, notebooks and other electronics. Among so many different options, there are those that deserve more attention because they are the most sought after by consumers.

Based on promotions released over the last few months and also on the interest of readers in different products, the Canaltech Offers prepared a list with the main bets for this Black Friday, bringing those technology items that promise to be successful during this period.

iPhone 11, 12 and 13

Apple cell phones are always among the most sought after during big promotions, when they tend to appear with more affordable prices. Several models promise to show their faces during Black Friday, especially the iPhone 11 and iPhone 12.

As they have been on the market for some time, these models are more likely to appear at great discounts. Both remain excellent smartphone options for those in the market looking for a new cell phone.

Galaxy S20 FE

Samsung’s affordable top of the line is one of the most popular phones in the world. Canaltech Offers, constantly appearing in great deals and being much sought after by those who want a cost-effective smartphone.

It brings all the most important features of the Galaxy S20 family, like the Snapdragon 865 processor and the excellent set of rear cameras. There are few differences between the Galaxy S20 FE and the other more expensive models in the line. Samsung managed to reduce the price of the device by investing in a simpler construction, without such rounded finishes.

The Galaxy S20 FE appears in good deals costing less than BRL 2,000. For that amount, it’s very worth it. During Black Friday, prices may be even lower than usual. So it’s worth keeping an eye out.

Nintendo Switch

The Nintendo Switch may not be the latest console on the market, but it remains in high demand. It stands out for being versatile and can be used both as a tabletop video game and as a portable device.

The two models available in Brazil may appear in good promotions during Black Friday, the first being the traditional Nintendo Switch, which can be connected to the TV to function as a normal desktop console. Another option is the Nintendo Switch Lite, which works only in portable mode, in addition to being smaller and cheaper.

Considering the latest promotions, it is possible to wait for the most expensive model in interesting offers below the BRL 2,000 range, while the Lite model is quite interesting when found by less than BRL 1,500.

notebook gamer

For those looking for a laptop that can also handle current games, it’s worth keeping an eye on the Acer Nitro 5. This branded gaming notebook has been appearing for ever lower prices in recent promotions and is always highly sought after by the public. Canaltech Offers for bringing a good cost-benefit ratio, something difficult to find in this market segment.

There are several different versions of the Acer Nitro 5, which explains the large price variation when looking for model offers. The most popular ones usually come equipped with an Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB of RAM and a dedicated GTX 1650 graphics card, as well as fast SSD storage.

Another interesting option is to keep an eye on Dell’s gamer line, which also has powerful notebooks to run the latest releases. The Dell G15, for example, has been appearing with some frequency in interesting promotions, which increases its potential to be available during Black Friday.

Smart TV

Three brands stand out in this segment and promise to appear with good discounts during the promotional period: Samsung, LG and TCL. In all cases, they have really smart smart TVs, equipped with modern operating systems and that have all the main streaming service applications.

All come with good models with 4K or Full HD resolution, relying on HDR technology to deliver more vivid colors and a wide range of different sizes. At Samsung, the AU7700 model deserves to be highlighted for delivering a good price even under normal conditions, which makes it even more attractive during Black Friday.

During events like Black Friday, which are adopted by practically all national and international retail stores, it is normal to get lost with the amount of promotions going on on the internet. After all, keeping track of all the offers to find out what price is really worth it is pretty complicated for most people.

It is to solve this problem that the Canaltech Offers. In it, you can find prices selected by the site's team, which daily compare the values ​​at different reliable stores and disclose only the promotions that are really paying off. That way, you can be sure that you are paying the lowest value at the time for that product.