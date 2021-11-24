‘Cancer Avoidable With Soap and Water’: Myths and Truths About Penis Hygiene

by

  • André Biernath – @andre_biernath
  • From BBC News Brasil in São Paulo

Man with hands in the genital region

Credit, Getty Images

Photo caption,

Doctors suggest that men wash their penises while showering and towel dry them thoroughly. Practice can prevent injuries and even tumors

Physician Luiz Otávio Torres, director of the Brazilian Society of Urology, is very straightforward in explaining the main form of cancer prevention that affects the male sexual organ: “The only tumor you can avoid with soap and water is the one that affects the penis “.

Although it seems simple, doing the hygiene of this part of the body is still an important barrier for a significant part of men. Proof of this is the number of deaths from this disease in Brazil: according to the National Cancer Institute (Inca) the penis tumor causes 458 deaths each year here.

Another fact that draws attention in this matter comes from the Brazilian Society of Urology: every year, more than a thousand individuals have their penises amputated in a total or partial way in the country because of tumors that were not diagnosed and treated early.

“We know that men’s health is surrounded by taboos. And this starts in childhood, when we dress boys as superheroes and reinforce the message that they are self-sufficient and do not need to be afraid”, comments surgeon Gustavo Guimarães, director of the Institute of Urology, Oncology and Robotic Surgery, in São Paulo.