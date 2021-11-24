Cancer Person’s Statute aims at complete treatment for everyone, says oncologist

The Statute of the Person with Cancer was published in the Official Gazette of the Union last Monday (22). According to the text, full mandatory care will be offered in the Unified Health System (SUS) to patients with the disease.

In an interview with CNN Rádio, the president of the Brazilian Society of Clinical Oncology, Paulo Hoff, stated that cancer is “a public health problem.”

“We have more than 600,000 new cases a year, there is no family that does not have a case or a neighbor who suffers from the disease. The statute brings the country’s commitment to the proper treatment of all people, creating a better opportunity for a cure and a life with dignity”, he analyzed.

One of the points of the Statute, according to Hoff, is the “coordination of efforts”: “It is an attempt for the treatment to be absolutely complete, with primary prevention efforts, to reduce the incidence of cancer, such as encouraging the reduction of the use of tobacco, even treatment without a cure, but which requires palliative care.”

“The treatment of cancer is not just about giving the medicine, there is prevention, diagnosis, initial therapies, surgeries and radiotherapy, pharmacological treatments, psychology, nutrition, all of this is a citizen’s right and a duty of the State”, he added.

The oncologist, however, made a reservation that the Statute, although well-intentioned, “needs resources to get off the ground and improve people’s lives.”