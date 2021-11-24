Capital vaccine with 3rd dose from 30 today – Capital

Vaccination will be from 12:00 to 22:00 at Seleta, health units and drives at UCDB and Albano Franco

Health professional prepares vaccine application against covid. (Photo: Marcos Maluf/Archive)

This Tuesday (23), between 12:00 and 22:00, the Municipality of Campo Grande will provide 45 places for vaccination against covid-19, including Seleta, health units and drive-thru at UCDB and Albano Franco.

The third dose schedule has been expanded and people aged 30 years and over, who received the second dose until July 23, can now receive the booster dose, as well as health workers aged 18 years and over.

Immunosuppressed people over 18 years of age can also receive a booster dose as long as they have had the second dose of the vaccine for at least 28 days.

The second dose of the vaccine is available to anyone who took the first dose of Astrazeneca until September 23, received Coronavac until November 2, or Pfizer until November 3rd. In the meantime, the first dose of the vaccine remains available to all people 12 years of age or older who have not yet been immunized.

And who took Janssen? Individuals who have been immunized with Janssen vaccines, initially provided for in a single-dose schedule, will have to wait for the receipt of new batches. This is because the Ministry of Health informed that a second dose of the same patent should be applied to this group, before the additional dose.

However, the federal government has not yet distributed such drugs to the states and Anvisa (National Health Surveillance Agency) is analyzing the pharmaceutical company’s request to foresee the application in double doses. Therefore, anyone who has received Janssen vaccine has to wait to be included in the calendar.

Schedule – Check below the vaccination schedule released by Sesau (Municipal Health Department), with the places and times available for this Tuesday: