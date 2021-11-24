Capixaba suspension opens space for Rossi’s return and unprecedented attack trio at Bahia | bahia

Bahia may have an unprecedented attacking trio in the team’s next match for Serie A, against Grêmio, this Friday. Suspended for the third yellow card, left-back Juninho Capixaba, who had been playing in attack in recent games, should give way to Rossi in the starting lineup.

In addition to this change, the Tricolor will have the return of Gilberto, who served suspension in the 0-0 draw against Cuiabá. With that, it is likely that Guto Ferreira will assemble the team’s attacking trio with Rossi, Gilberto and Raí, an unprecedented formation for the season.

+ See more news about Bahia

+ Check the Brazilian table

1 of 3 Rossi and Gilberto for Bahia — Photo: Felipe Oliveira / EC Bahia / Disclosure Rossi and Gilberto for Bahia — Photo: Felipe Oliveira / EC Bahia / Disclosure

Bahia’s holder, Raí started to have opportunities after Guto arrived and Rossi was injured, until then owner of the position. After recovering from a muscle injury that took him off the pitch for about two months, Búfalo gained minutes during the last matches against São Paulo, Flamengo and Cuiabá, but always in Raí’s place.

+ Bahia reappears and prepares to face Grêmio; defender Luiz Otávio undergoes exams

2 of 3 — Photo: Reproduction — Photo: Reproduction

PROMOTION! The best of Brasileirão for R$19.90/month, in the first three months of subscription

Guto Ferreira did not reveal Bahia’s attack to face Grêmio, but, after the match against Cuiabá, confirmed the return of Rossi.

– Rossi is also in an evolutionary process. And then there’s the following: Capixaba is from Grêmio. Couldn’t play the next game. If I put Rossi to start playing, I run the risk of not having him in the match against Grêmio as well. So we also have to play a championship aware of which pieces you can use in each battle – said the coach.

Bahia attack trio in Serie A Games goals Assists Gilberto 31 12 two Rossi 20 two 5 raí 10 two 1

Gilberto, Rossi and Raí are responsible for 16 of Bahia’s 33 goals in Serie A (48%). The first is the team’s top scorer in Serie A, with 12 goals, while Rossi is the leader in Tricolor’s assists in Brasileirão alongside Juninho Capixaba, with five.