Capricorn forecast for today, November 24th – Zoeira

The Sagittarius season began in the final minutes of last Monday (22). In addition to being considered a fire sign, Sagittarius is also characterized by its mutable nature. This designation is related to the role that this sign plays in nature. The moment when the Sun enters Sagittarius represents, in practice, the end of autumn in the northern hemisphere and the end of spring in the southern hemisphere. Therefore, the energies of this sign mark a moment of transition, which is full of spontaneity, renewal and adaptability. All of these effects can be observed in nature, but they are also processes that take place internally. The presence of the Sun in Sagittarius challenges us to live in a lighter and more expansive way, giving us the opportunity to let go of whatever it takes to grow as a person.

Capricorn sign today

Today the Moon enters Leo after 13 hours, making you feel more self-confident. However, as the Sun and Moon are positioned in fire signs, it is very important to be careful not to let pride and selfishness guide your decisions. Impulsiveness is evidenced by these signs and indicates conflicts at work.

*Astrocentro is the largest online community of esoterism in Brazil. They offer consultations on Tarot, Gypsy Deck, Clairvoyance and other oracles, Astral Charts and esoteric courses to aid your journey of self-knowledge.