‘Caroço’ within Sthe Matos has a revealed diagnosis

Last week, Sthe Matos left some confined and fans a little worried about their health. This is because the influencer found a “lump” in her breast and Rich and Aline Mineiro, who touched the region were frightened by the possibility of a tumor.

Record TV decided not to comment, but the the flux got in touch with the peoa’s team, who revealed the diagnosis and reassured the fans.

“We found out with the production and the ‘lump’ that Sthe mentioned was evaluated by a medical team and it is a small ball of fat. As soon as she leaves, more accurate exams will be performed for greater peace of mind, but everything is fine!”, they informed.

It is noteworthy that another participant who is also facing a health problem at home is Rico Melquiades. The current Farmer revealed that he was having a hard time peeing.

“I feel like peeing 24 hours a day, but when I get to the bathroom, I just drop a few drops. I have to work really hard to piss. It doesn’t hurt, but the pee channel is burning. I’m in the mood to pee, but there’s no pee here anymore. But the pee isn’t too yellow as Aline said, it’s normal”, he said.

However, earlier this afternoon, Rico revealed that he had spoken with the production and confirmed that he has a urinary tract infection.

“Guys, tell the girls something here, mainly, right… Sthefane said that urinary tract infections are also transmitted by transmission. I always lift the lid of the toilet to pee, but to prevent it, you should always use alcohol in gel”, he said.

Bil also questioned whether the diagnosis was confirmed and the man from Alagoas confirmed that it was.

