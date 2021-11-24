Carolina Portaluppi appears in a thong in a heavenly place

Carolina Portaluppi, best known as the daughter of coach Renato Gaúcho, left her followers awestruck. Updating her Instagram feed, the cat shared a photo of her appearing in purple thong in a heavenly place.

Saving on the photo caption and using only emojis, the cat received numerous compliments in the comments. “Beautiful and wonderful 😍❤️🔥🔥🔥👏”, commented one fan. “Show 🔥🔥,” said a follower. “Simply magic to convey so much charm ❤❤😍”, drooled one netizen.

He vented after pressure from fans

Not long ago, Carol Portaluppi went to her social networks to vent after receiving numerous criticisms for the bad phase that Flamengo’s team had been facing. At the time, the young woman said that she was being pressured a lot on the internet.

“I’m under a lot of pressure on the internet and I understand all the fans. I was raised in the middle of football, I know how the joke is and the pressure. It’s nothing new to me. But I’m feeling really pressured on the internet with whatever I do. I’m even distant, this is very clear, and I wouldn’t want to stay, because I work with the internet”, she said.

Next, the young woman said that her mental health was not good: “My mental health is not good. I am a person like any other. I would like you not to confuse things so much and, when commenting on anything, think. I know that sometimes we talk with a hot head, but there is a human being who reads”, she said.

“I’m asking for empathy. There are times when it seems like it won’t do anymore, that I can’t stand it. I’m a completely normal person, I don’t hurt anyone. I have nothing to say to ask people to empathize. It’s very exhausting having to deal with so many people pointing and saying things that hurt, and in most cases it’s not my fault,” he concluded.

Controversy with Corinthians fans

Recently, Carolina Portaluppi was the target of controversy after being reported in the media that her father Renato Gaúcho would be the new coach of Corinthians. At the time, the coach ended up not taking over the São Paulo club. On her social networks, the young woman apologized.