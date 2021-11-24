‘Casa Gucci’ brings plots of suspense, twists and betrayals of all kinds – Culture

A man in a suit picks up his bicycle and rides out into the traffic. Upon reaching his destination, he hands the bicycle to an employee, when he hears his name being called by a stranger. this is the beginning of Gucci house, directed by ridley scott, story of a great family tragedy unfolded in the fashion world. After this open-ended beginning, the film goes back to the past to show what led that man, Maurizio Gucci, to a tragic fate.

Maurizio is played by Adam Driver, who is a kind of disconnected type and apart from the world of big business of the brand, led by his father, Rodolfo Gucci (Jeremy Irons), in partnership with his brother and partner, Aldo Gucci (Al Pacino).

Maurizio, shy and awkward, is lovingly hooked by the uninhibited Patrizia Reggiani (Lady Gaga). The father, conscious of his fortune and his aristocratic surname, disinherits him, and Maurizio goes to work with the girl’s father, who owns a transport company. He goes so far as to say that he had never been so happy as in this, let us say, more proletarian situation. But Patrizia has other plans, far higher and riskier for herself and her husband.

Here’s a plot that could have been written for a thriller driven by rivalries, plot twists, betrayals of all kinds, nebulous strategies and blows below the waistline, leading to murder. In this plot, it seems curious how some of the protagonists of the world of high fashion can behave like fifth-class villains. It’s also interesting to know that everything happened in real life, as the book attests. Gucci house, by Sara Gay Forden (Seoman Edition, 512 pages), whose subtitle sums it up well: “A tale of glamour, greed, madness and death.”

That’s what we have at the heart of this story of the rise and fall of a great brand. The fashion issue itself remains quite sideways, in favor of what is Ridley Scott’s true focus – the drama caused by greed as well as the desire for recognition, that human weakness by definition.

The destructive force of ambition passes through Patrizia in the first place. But, throughout the plot, she will not be the only one responsible for the catastrophe. It’s true that, at first, she behaves like a real Lady MacBeth, instigating her husband to betray and break up with the other side of the family, Aldo (Pacino) and his son Paolo (Jared Leto). Afterwards, Patrizia, herself, will find herself a victim of the formerly detached Maurizio’s thirst for power. As if he had let himself be seduced by the taste of blood swimming in a sea of ​​sharks.

To this story of passion, greed and death, veteran English director Ridley Scott, born in 1939, lends a tone that is sometimes grandiloquent. Not by chance, he uses excerpts from famous operas, such as La Traviata and Seville Barber, in some key plot sequences. On the other hand, it introduces certain comic reliefs here and there, especially through the figure of Paolo Gucci, vividly interpreted by a Jared Leto full of grimaces and exaggerations. Paolo will be one of the triggers for the outcome because, a mediocre stylist, he will try, in any case, to impose his design on the House that bears his surname and of which he is one of the shareholders, but a minority.

With the experience of those who have films such as Alien – the Eighth Passenger (1979), Blade Runner – The Android Hunter (1981) and Thelma & Louisie (1991), Ridley Scott finds the right tone to enact this story of passion and crime. It’s true that the spectator very attached to realistic cinema will have some difficulty in the face of a Tuscan family tragedy spoken in English – with an Italian accent, of course. But, after the initial discomfort, you can get used to it and get into the mood.

Lady Gaga, whose name appears first in the credits, does her Patrizia Reggiani correctly. Adam Driver, as always, is at ease with his gangly types. In this case, it presents an interesting, if somewhat abrupt, dramatic curve, going from complete lack of ambition to the opposite extreme. Al Pacino, like Aldo Gucci, shows the usual class, although we feel, under the character, the embouchure of Don Michael Corleone, from The Godfather. The film also has a luxury supporting cast, with the Mexican Salma Hayek like a riddle and the french Camille Cottin (from the series Dix Pour Cent) like Patrizia’s rival in the heart of Maurizio.

Carried by the tragedy of power that victimized Maurizio, the Guccis passed. In other hands, Casa Gucci remains.