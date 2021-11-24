CBF does not release audios of the VAR of canceled goals from Cuiabá in a duel with Bahia | cuiabá

The Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) released the VAR’s audios of the 34th round of the Brazilian Championship games last Monday night, but disregarded the duel between Bahia and Cuiabá, who drew goalless last Sunday, at Arena Fonte Nova .

1 of 3 Rafael Gava, from Cuiabá, had a goal disallowed against Bahia — Photo: AssCom Dourado Rafael Gava, from Cuiabá, had a goal disallowed against Bahia — Photo: AssCom Dourado

The Mato Grosso team had two goals disallowed in the first half, in highly contested moves. CBF made available the audios of Fortaleza x Palmeiras, Internacional x Flamengo and Atlético-MG x Juventude.

The vice president of Cuiabá, Cristiano Dresch, spoke last Monday and said that the team was harmed by the arbitration. According to the manager, the referee Raphael Claus came under pressure in the match due to complaints from Bahia after an error in the game against Flamengo, for the 31st round.

+ Close to a historic game, Anderson Conceição recalls achievements

Wanted by the report of ge, the CBF press office stated that the bids claimed by Cuiabá are not part of the audio disclosure protocol.

– It should be noted that the images and audios of the reviews carried out by the VAR will be fully disclosed, that is, bids in which the referee goes to the review booth or when there is a factual review with a change in the field decision. In addition to these, during a match, the team in the VAR’s operating room performs dozens of checks, most of them silently (without needing to communicate the field referee). For purposes of objectivity, therefore, only the revisions will be made available – informed the CBF in the note in which it announced that it would start disclosing the audios.

The assistance of Cuiabá informed that the audios were not sent directly to the club.

The CBF started to broadcast audios and images of the video referee in early November, from the 29th round of the Brasileirão, in addition to postponed games. According to the organization, “the measure aims to allow clubs, fans and the press to know in detail how the video referee works, as well as to give greater transparency to the decisions taken with the help of the tool”.

2 of 3 Banner Black Friday Premiere Brasileirão 2021 — Photo: Reproduction Banner Black Friday Premiere Brasileirão 2021 — Photo: Reproduction

PROMOTION! The best of Brasileirão for R$19.90/month, in the first three months of subscription