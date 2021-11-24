CBLOL 2022: Tournament will be again in person and there is the possibility of fans already in the 1st split

After four stages played in remote format, the CBLOL 2022 will again be held in person next season and in a new house in the city of São Paulo. In addition, an old dream of the community will also be fulfilled, as the matches will be attended by the public.

In a joint poll by Mais Esports, MGG and Fragster, sources close to the CBLOL he will leave Quanta Studios, where he has been home since the beginning of Era Estúdio in 2015, and will move to a new location, in the Barra Funda neighborhood, in the west side of the city of São Paulo.

The new studio will not only receive CBLOL’s games, it will also be home to the VALORANT Challengers.

CBLOL 2022 with fans

Apart from the presence of players and teams, which will mark the resumption of face-to-face clashes in the Brazilian LoL scenario, the idea of Riot Games is to have the presence of the public during the matches already in the first stage of the CBLOL 2022, but without reaching the maximum capacity of the venue, at least initially.

In previous contacts made by Mais Esports to the publisher, Riot Games Brasil even stated that it was confident with the return of face-to-face games for the next season, thanks to the massive vaccination of the Brazilian population against Covid-19.

Also according to Riot, the company already wanted to put fans in the CBLOL games in 2021, but the pandemic forced it to leave the plans in the drawer.

The Portal got in touch again with Riot Brasil about the information obtained, but the publisher did not send a response until the publication of this article.

The company must announce the news during the CBLOL 2021 Award, which takes place this Tuesday night (23), at 9 pm Brasília time. The event marks the end of the national season, rewarding players who stood out throughout the season, in addition to revelations.

