CCJ of the Chamber approves admissibility of proposal that revokes ‘PEC da Bengala’ | Policy

The Committee on Constitution, Justice and Citizenship (CCJ) of the Chamber of Deputies approved this Tuesday (23), by 35 votes to 24 , the admissibility of a proposed amendment to the Constitution (PEC) that revokes the so-called “Bengal PEC”.

The “PEC da Bengala” was enacted by Congress in 2015 and establishes the mandatory retirement of ministers of higher courts and the Federal Court of Accounts (TCU) at 75 years of age. The text that revokes the PEC reduces the age to 70 years.

The discussion of the proposal at the CCJ this Tuesday (23) lasted almost five hours. The Committee’s analysis only deals with the project’s admissibility – that is, it verifies whether it meets the legal and regulatory requirements, and does not discuss the merits of the proposal. The text now goes to a special committee, which may make changes to its content.

The PEC approved by the CCJ is authored by deputy Bia Kicis (PSL-DF), president of the commission and ally of president Jair Bolsonaro.

The congressman is known for criticizing the actions of the STF and is the target of an open inquiry to investigate acts that defended anti-democratic causes, such as the closing of Congress and the Supreme Court.

According to Kicis, the Bengal PEC “revealed extremely harmful to the career of the magistracy, which was even more stagnant than it already was”.

The rapporteur for the matter at the CCJ, Deputy Chris Tonietto (PSL-RJ), is also an ally of the President of the Republic.

If the proposal is valid for the current ministers and is enacted before 2023, the new PEC would allow the immediate retirement of the justices of the Supreme Federal Court (STF) Ricardo Lewandowski, and Rosa Weber, both 73 years old, who, under the current rule, are retire only in 2023.

With that, President Jair Bolsonaro could nominate two more ministers to the Supreme, in addition to the two nominations already made, by Nunes Marques, already minister, and by André Mendonça, who is awaiting a hearing at the CCJ of the Senate.

In 2015, when it was enacted, the “Bengal PEC” was officially treated as an economy to public coffers, in order to avoid wasting “talent” and “experience”.

In practice, the enactment of the proposal took away the right of then President Dilma Rousseff, to nominate five ministers for the Supreme Court if she had remained until the end of her term, in 2018.

After criticism from opposition lawmakers, the author of the proposal, Deputy Bia Kicis, said that “there is a commitment” to change the proposal in the special commission and define that the current ministers are not affected by the changes. The original text foresees that the amendments are already valid as of their enactment.

Critical to the matter, deputy Fernanda Melchionna (PSOL-RS) defended the removal of the proposal from the agenda and called the text the “PEC of revenge”.

“It is evidently an attempt to expand the nominations to four [incluindo as duas já feitas] of Bolsonaro, putting more conservatives or people linked to the ideology of the far right on the Supreme Court,” said Melchionna.

The deputy recalled that, if Bolsonaro is re-elected next year, he would be entitled to seven nominations in the STF by the end of 2026, if the PEC is approved and applies to current ministers.

Another Bolsonaro ally, deputy Carlos Jordy (PSL-RJ) defended the proposal that, according to him, will put “another instrument of checks and balances in our Republic”.

“Wherever you have seen a Supreme Court minister, who in theory can be appointed from the age of 35 onwards and retire from his career as a minister at 75, in other words, he is for life,” he said. “We have to oxygenate the Supreme,” said Jordy.

Deputy Pompeo de Mattos (PDT-RS) defended the reduction to 70 years, as long as “there is no casuistry”. According to him, the content of the PEC should be changed to make it clear that the current ministers are not affected by the change.

“You can reduce [a idade de aposentadoria] without touching those who are currently there in the Supreme Court and who meet the requirements of the law, of the Constitution in force.”, said Mattos.

In the same session, the deputies also symbolically approved another PEC that deals with the composition of the superior courts. According to deputies heard by TV Globo, the approval of the proposal that revokes the “Bengal PEC” was an agreement for this second PEC to be analyzed.

Authored by deputy Cacá Leão (BA), leader of Progressistas in the Chamber, the proposal received support from a number of deputies from the Centrão, including the president of the Chamber, Arthur Lira (PP-AL).

The text raises from 65 to 70 years the maximum age for the entrance of new members in the courts.

The measure reaches appointments for the Federal Supreme Court, for the Superior Court of Justice (STJ), for the Federal Regional Courts, for the Superior Labor Court, for the Regional Labor Courts and for the Federal Court of Accounts.

On paper, the justification is to adapt the maximum age for admission to the Bengal PEC.

“This proposal to amend the Constitution allows for the extension of working time for those who are active and prevents early retirement, with the subsequent vacancy of the position and the need to fill it, due to the inauguration of new members. By avoiding premature retirement, it ends, yet , contributing to the sustainability of the social security system”, says Cacá Leão in the justification of the PEC.