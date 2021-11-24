CCJ of the Chamber approves change in “PEC in Bengal”

This Tuesday (11/23), the Chamber’s Committee on Constitution, Justice and Citizenship (CCJ) approved the admissibility of the proposed amendment to the Constitution, which reduces from 75 to 70 years the mandatory retirement age for ministers of higher courts and of the Federal Court of Accounts.

Deputy Bia Kicis, president of the CCJ and author of the PECWill Shutter/House of Representatives

The CCJ considered that the PEC meets the constitutional requirements and, therefore, can be debated by the legislative house. The text goes for evaluation by a special commission.

The text under discussion revokes the Constitutional Amendment 88/2015, which set the maximum age at 75 years. The proposal that gave rise to the norm became known as the “Bengal PEC” — one of its effects was to prevent then-president Dilma Rousseff from appointing new STF ministers.

If approved and enacted before 2023, the new PEC would authorize President Jair Bolsonaro to make two more nominations of ministers to the Supreme Court. That’s because Ricardo Lewandowski and Rosa Weber, both 73, would have to retire immediately.

The authorship of the project is federal deputy Bia Kicis (PSL-DF), current president of the CCJ and Bolsonaro’s ally. She said that there is a commitment to change the proposal in the special commission and define that the current ministers are not affected by the changes. But the original text provides that the changes are already valid from the publication of the amendment to the Constitution.

When he presented the proposal, Kicis justified it by mentioning the entire structure of the Judiciary, as “the raising of the age for compulsory retirement, in addition to not providing the Public Administration with any considerable benefit, proved to be extremely harmful to the career of the magistracy, which was still more stagnant than it already was”.