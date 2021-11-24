CCJ of the Chamber approves proposal that revokes the Bengal PEC and anticipates the retirement of STF ministers | Policy

THE Constitution and Justice Commission (CCJ) gives Chamber of Deputies approved today, by 35 votes to 24, proposed constitutional amendment (PEC) for anticipate retirement mandatory of the ministers of the Federal Supreme Court (STF) from 75 years to 70 years. The text will now need to be analyzed by a special commission.

The proposal was presented by the president of the CCJ, deputy Bia Kicis (PSL-DF), in 2019 to revert to “Cane PEC” and allow the president Jair Bolsonaro nominate more than two ministers for the STF, but it only entered the agenda after the Supreme Court suspended payment of the rapporteur’s amendments, used by the government to set up its allied base in Congress.

The president of the Chamber, Arthur Lira (PP-AL), even suspended the plenary session until the CCJ voted on this PEC. Approval took place after 19:00, a time when the plenary is normally already working, which would force the closing of all committees.

The “message” to the STF came with the support of the Bolsonaro government, which oriented in favor of the project, from almost the entire Centrão, led by PP, PL, PSD and Republicans, in addition to the PSL, an acronym that brings together most of the “ideological” pocketnarists . Podes, an acronym whose pre-candidate is former judge Sergio Moro, also voted in favor.

to the deputy Giovani Cherini (PL-RS), deputy head of government, the PEC should also include other judges and judges and create mandates for the STF because people come very young to important functions of the magistracy. “You imagine a minister to be living 30 years within a Power. The power becomes yours”, he affirmed.

The MDB and PSDB were against the PEC, as well as opposition parties such as PT and PDT. Deputy Gervásio Maia (PSB-PB) stated that the Supreme Court committed historical errors, but that this did not justify the approval of the PEC. “What is under discussion here is Bolsonaro’s attempt to nominate two more little friends to the Federal Supreme Court. So, here for us, it’s casuistry and a little bit of shamelessness”, he declared.

Bia Kicis presented the PEC with this objective, criticizing the “judicial activism of the Supreme”, but this Tuesday she defended that the project is also a request of the Judiciary careers because the turnover in the superior courts has been very low since the increase in the age limit for retirement. “There is already an agreement for the special commission to put in place a provision so that the change is not valid for the current members, because they would judge and declare it unconstitutional for the current members”, he said..