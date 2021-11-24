CCJ of the Chamber approves the admissibility of project that revokes PEC da Bengala

If the bill is approved in Congress, President Jair Bolsonaro could make two more nominations to the Supreme Court before the end of his term.

Project may change composition of the Federal Supreme Court



THE Committee on Constitution, Citizenship and Justice (CCJ) gives Chamber of Deputies approved on Tuesday, 23, the admissibility of a Proposed Amendment to the Constitution (PEC) which revokes the so-called Bengal PEC, approved by Congress in 2015 and which defined that the mandatory retirement of ministers of higher courts and the Federal Court of Accounts (TCU) only occurs at 75 years of age. The CCJ only analyzes whether the project is in accordance with the Constitution and the house’s bylaws, not the merits of the project, and approved the admissibility for 34 to 25. The text now goes to a special commission, which can make changes to the project.

If approved and valid before 2023, President Jair Bolsonaro (no party) could nominate two more ministers to the Federal Supreme Court (STF). With the PEC, ministers Ricardo Lewandowski and Rosa Weber, both 73, would retire. Under the current rule, the two leave the STF only in 2023, in the next presidential term. The proposal is authored by the deputy Bia Kicis (PSL-DF), president of the CCJ and ally of president Jair Bolsonaro (no party). She justifies the proposal by stating that the Bengal PEC harmed the magistracy by stagnating the judges’ careers, and said that there is a commitment to change the text in the special commission so that it is not valid for current ministers.