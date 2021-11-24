CCJ of the Senate sets for tomorrow a meeting for the presentation of the report of the PEC of the Precatório

(Marcos Oliveira/Senate Agency)

SAO PAULO – The Federal Senate’s Constitution and Justice Committee (CCJ) has scheduled a meeting for Wednesday (24) at 9:30 am (Brasilia time) to present the opinion of the rapporteur Fernando Bezerra Coelho (MDB-PE) for the PEC of the Precatório.

The expectation is that there will be granting of views to senators who are part of the collegiate and that the text can be voted on on Thursday (25). In the CCJ, the quorum required for the approval of the PEC is a simple majority. After that, the matter would be free to be discussed in plenary.

In plenary, the government needs the support of at least 3/5 of the senators (that is, 49 of the 81) in two rounds of voting. As a rule, the two legislative houses must approve the same version of the text for it to be promulgated and become effective. The PEC goes from one house to another (the so-called ping-pong) until it is voted on with no differences in merit.

As there is strong resistance in the Federal Senate to the version sent by the Chamber of Deputies, negotiations are underway to modify the proposal. Rapporteur Fernando Bezerra Coelho, who is also the government leader in the legislative house, intensified conversations with lawmakers in search of a more comfortable scoreboard in voting on the matter.

One of the ideas under discussion among the parliamentarians would be to slice the PEC ‒ which would guarantee the promulgation of the common points approved by the houses and the sending of only the amendments for analysis by the deputies. In this way, the government would gain time to implement the “charged” version of Auxílio Brasil, with monthly installments of R$ 400.00.

But the slicing also does not please some parliamentarians, who fear that the changes will not be accepted by the deputies. In this case, the path would be the complete submission of the modified Precatório PEC to the Chamber, where it would need to be analyzed once more.

Among the main changes under discussion are: 1) the institution of the new income transfer program, with installments of R$ 400.00, as permanent, and no longer until December 2022; 2) the possibility of creating an audit or mixed commission to monitor the evolution of court orders; 3) establish predictability in the payment of judicial debts; and 4) the specific linkage of the resources of the new open fiscal space with the proposal for Auxílio Brasil.

The text should also modify the provision that deals with the payments of court orders related to the former Fund for the Maintenance and Development of Elementary Education and Valorization of Teaching (Fundef). The idea is to put in the constitutional text that 40% of the amount in this category must be paid by April 30th, 30% by August 31st and the remainder by December 31st. In this way, a regular transfer of resources is guaranteed, eliminating governors’ concerns that the government would leave it to pay at the end of the year.

The proposal should also include a requirement that states and municipalities that will receive the precatório not transform the resources into permanent expenses, which could unbalance the accounts of the entities in the long term. Another idea is that 60% of the funds received are transferred to teachers, including retirees and pensioners, but not in the form of salary increases, which could impact public accounts, but in the form of allowances.

