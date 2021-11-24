Center forward for 2022, Nikão, Valdívia, Abel Ferreira out and more: the last of Palmeiras

Palmeiras and Atlético-MG play this Tuesday, 9:30 pm, at Allianz Parque, for the thirty-fifth round of the Brazilian Championship. Verdão have no more title chances and Galo has the possibility of leaving the cup even further on.

Abel Ferreira must choose an alternative team. On Saturday, Verdão has a Libertadores final against Flamengo in Montevideo. The physical part is an important issue at the moment.

See the latest from Palmeiras:

There are some alternatives to reinforce the attack. Palmeiras opened the range and is looking for athletes who were also featured in Serie B. A Botafogo-RJ player entered the radar.

Surveyed by Alviverde, the striker who scored in the final of the Sulamericana has no guaranteed presence at Athletico in 2022. See what he said about the future.

Asked if he would fit in the middle of Palmeiras, Valdívia was very direct and revealed: “No”. See the player’s explanation for a Brazilian TV.

Abel Ferreira, who took the third card against Fortaleza, will not be on the edge of the field against Atlético-MG at Allianz Parque. João Martins, his assistant, will lead the team. See likely escalation.

