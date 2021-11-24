Cheaters invade Halo Infinite multiplayer • Eurogamer.pt

The early release of Halo Infinite multiplayer took us all by surprise, revealing that Microsoft is keeping a close eye on what’s going on in the industry, especially given the poor reception of both Call of Duty: Vanguard and Battlefield 2042.

The game’s popularity is tremendous, the title from 343 Industries managing to be Microsoft’s biggest Steam release to date.

The multiplayer aspect is free, giving rise to a higher probability of dishonest players, as happens in any free to play game, such as Activision’s Warzone.

Gamers are using theater mode to catch cheaters whenever they notice something odd in some gamers’ performance.

On Reddit there is already a discussion about the possibility of Xbox console players having the option to disable crossplay, something that is currently not available.

For now, we don’t have a way to disable crossplay on Xbox consoles, and we don’t know how 343 Industries will react to this very sensitive topic either.

