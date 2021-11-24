Check out Morgan Stanley’s preferred Brazilian stocks for 2022 By Investing.com



By Ana Beatriz Bartolo

Investing.com – Morgan Stanley classifies the Brazilian market for 2022 as positive, taking into account Latin America as a whole, and projects an overweight performance, according to a report distributed to clients on Monday (22).

The bank’s preferred sectors in Brazil are Agriculture, Food and Petrochemicals. However, according to the published report, the Morgan Stanley (NYSE:) is not in favor of technology, banking or transportation.

Therefore, the Brazilian stocks recommended by the American bank for 2022 are XP (NASDAQ:) (SA:), Itaú (NYSE:), Minerva (SA:), Vale (NYSE:), Gerdau (SA:) and Petrobras (NYSE: :).

According to Morgan Stanley, Petrobras (SA:) is expected to benefit from higher energy prices and therefore indicates a target price of $13.60 for the share. Despite the political noises indicating a risk of intervention in the state-owned price policy, the continuity of the refinery sales program alleviates this tension.

Vale (SA:), on the other hand, should continue to trade below its intrinsic value and with low multiples, even with good cash flow generation. This is because of uncertainty around China’s real estate and steel markets, and the potential for higher mining royalties in Brazil. Morgan Stanley’s recommendation is a target price of $16.

On Gerdau (NYSE:), the report positively points to its infrastructure in the United States, but highlights the downward trend in prices in the US and Brazil, which could negatively affect the shares in the near future. Still, the indication is for a target price of R$34.

Global scarcity should favor Minerva, while margins in Brazil are improving. In addition, the company has the potential to make a significant dividend payment in 2021. The recommended target price is R$16.50.

Morgan Stanley highlights XP’s growth potential in the industry and its ability to capture the shift in asset allocation away from savings. The company’s business model is also attractive, as the synergies and the open platform leverage the expansion into new vertical markets. So the recommendation is a target price of $62.

In relation to Itaú (SA:), Morgan Stanley believes that the market is underestimating the benefits of excess liquidity and the improvement in the asset mix as loans increase. The latest results of the Brazilian bank also indicate resilience to face the next default cycle in the country. So the indication is a target price of $7.20.

In addition to these preferred shares, Morgan Stanley’s report highlights in the background the roles of Rumo (SA:), CCR (SA:), Energisa (SA:), Klabin (SA:), Focus Energy (SA:), Natura (SA:), Sao Martinho SA (SA:).

Forecasts for 2022

Morgan Stanley believes that the relationship between risk and return in Brazil should start to improve from the second quarter, when the electoral scenario becomes clearer. Elections will be a key event to determine the macroeconomic scenario in 2022.

In addition, considering that the first quarter of the year is usually rainiest, in April it will be possible to reassess the water situation in the country and see whether or not there will be a crisis in the electricity sector.

The target is 120 thousand points, an advance of 17%.