check the products that are with advance offers

Black Friday advance offers are already on the air. The Courier has selected the best ones worth taking advantage of – (credit: Max Parker/Reprodução)

The traditional Friday of discounts imported from the United States, Black Friday, only takes place on November 26, but Brazilians can already take advantage of a drop in prices on advance offers from various websites.

O mail chose products from three consumer categories, based on Google search trends, and chose three offer options in each area, found by the Google Shopping price comparison tool and the Zoom website. See what’s worth buying now and remember to always search more than two sites before closing the deal. Check out:

Books



For lovers of reading, advance offers are renewed daily on the most famous sites in the area: Amazon, Saraiva and Submarino. The famous boxes, which are advantageous for guaranteeing more works and a different design, are the options that are on the rise in this anticipated Black Friday.

Renowned authors’ boxes are on the rise among Black Friday’s early offers. In the photo, three works by Agatha Christie have more than R$100 off Amazon

In fiction, a deluxe three-book launch box from mysteries darling Agatha Christie is 43% off Amazon. When you buy it, you’re guaranteed new versions of the classic Alley Murders; Adventure in Baghdad; and Detective Parker Pyne. Price: From R$199.90 to R$68.60. Look here.

For Jane Austen romance lovers, Saraiva offers 50% off a box that leads the reader to five great titles: Sense and Sensibility, Persuasion, De Northanger Abbey, Emma, ​​and Pride and Prejudice. Price: from BRL 120 to BRL 59.90. Secure it here.

On politics and social science, a special box with two works by writer and journalist George Orwell is in super promotion. In addition to the books 1984 and The Animal Revolution, the box is complemented by a reading supplement built by Brazilian writers who talk about the importance and impact of George’s records at the time they were released and today. In addition, it also includes a poster and a bookmark. Price: R$59.90 for R$30. Check it out here.

House decoration

With the end of the year, the desire to give an upgrade in the mood at home surface. Therefore, another high demand category on Black Friday is home decor. From a simple detail such as changing a plant pot to installing a wallpaper, the area’s websites are offering discounts that can be worth it for those who want to bet on the change.

The Christmas tree is still the most searched item on Google Shopping. Therefore, the first offer in this category could not be another. The most advantageous product is found on the Casas Bahia website, with 1.80 mm and 230 branches. Along with it come 65 ornaments, including gift boxes, balls, bells and bows. Price: BRL 377.99. Look here.

One of the most searched items on Google, the Christmas tree is on sale on Black Friday

Another desired decoration option is picture frames, of different shapes, sizes and even with mosaic options. Tok & Stok, a reference in this type of product, is the one that offers the best conditions. There are more than 60 products with early discounts and some are already with few units in stock. Prices range from R$17.90 to R$112. Check it out here.

To make the year-end parties in a revamped environment and start 2022 with a feeling of freshness, Mobly re-labeled all the prices of the wallpapers offered by the home products store. There are several options and discounts exceed 50% of the values. Look here.

The desired electronics

The consumer category that immortalized Black Friday in Brazil is the one that yields the most searches. And it’s no wonder, despite many products not being discounted, others have almost R$400 reduction in the initial price.

This is the case with televisions. In this product, Ponto Frio is the one who does the best and offers the best advantage to the consumer, with a 50-inch Smart TV and 4K technology. The great news of this device is that it offers a TV off mode in which you can show photos, but not as a slide show. Records are mounted in frames and resemble frames and picture frames. Price: From R$3,399 to R$2,999. Check it out here.

Another item in high demand is the notebook and an option that guarantees more than R$ 2 thousand off is the Lenovo IdeaPad3i, with an Intel Core i5 processor and 256GB SSD storage. The product is indicated for those who work with programs that need a powerful processor and that cannot waste time with crashes. Price: from R$ 5,999 for R$ 3,799 or R$ 3,533 in cash. Look here.

A member of Black Friday’s darling category, the Iphone has a similar price, but the different payment terms on each site can be the big advantage

Finally, the last item on the most wanted electronics list is the Iphone 13, Apple’s latest release. The sites are similar in price, some higher, but there is equality. However, the Fast Shop website offers a promotion for those who buy the Iphone 13 Mini with 128GB in a single installment on the card. Price: from R$6,599 for R$5,807. Installed in 12 installments of R$549.92, the product costs R$6,599. Check it out here.