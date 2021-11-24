Chef spends R$ 650,000 on 900 g of white truffle, a rare ingredient

Italian chef Umberto Bombana, who runs the three-Michelin-star restaurant Otto and Mezzo in Hong Kong, has a slightly salty market list. He spent 103,000 euros, around R$ 650,000, on a single ingredient last week: a rare 900-gram white truffle. Information is from “Travel and Leisure” magazine.

The purchase took place, in fact, through a remote bid at the 22nd World Auction of the White Truffle of Alba, which is part of an international fair dedicated to the delicacy that takes place in the castle of Grinzane Cavour, in northern Italy until December 5th.

The proceeds from the auction, according to the organizers, will be donated to the project to humanize the pediatric ward at Hospital Michele & Pietro Ferrero in Verduno.

The white truffle, or tuber, is one of the most expensive ingredients in the world because it cannot be easily cultivated, only found in forests, where it grows in moist regions naturally near the roots of some trees. It emits an odor that is often detected by animals, such as dogs and pigs, which often help to locate them.

The almost 1 kg truffle purchased by the Italian chef Image: Reproduction/Instagram

The Piedmont region, especially Alba in Italy, is famous for providing some of the best truffles in the world, which are often used to accompany risottos and pastas. The largest white truffle that is known in the world, weighing almost 1.8 kg, was found in West Haven, USA, and sold at the time for US$ 61,2 thousand, just over R$ 343 thousand in an auction .

According to The New York Post, the prices of the delicacy also known as “white gold” reached an all-time high this year due to a drought in Europe that harmed crops, as well as difficulties in the distribution of products caused by the pandemic .

The publication estimates that half a kilo of the ingredient is costing between US$4.5 and US$5,000 — a range between R$25,000 and R$28 thousand.