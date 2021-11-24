Chelsea imposes, thrashes Juventus and goes to the round of 16

Chelsea is one more team to guarantee its place for the round of 16 of the Champions League. This Tuesday, the team received at Stamford Bridge the already classified Juventus, for the fifth round of group H. The match ended in a beautiful victory by 4-0 for the hosts.







Photo: Reuters

Chelsea’s first goal was scored in the opening stage, 24 minutes into the game. After Ziyech’s corner kick from the left, the ball swerved on Rüdiger and it was left for Chalobah to send the bomb and open the scoring.

At the end of the stage, Juventus almost reached a draw with Morata, if not for a spectacular move by defender Thiago Silva. The Brazilian took the ball over the line after the Italian striker’s kick beat goalkeeper Mendy.

In the second half, Chelsea maintained their superiority and scored two goals, one after the other. At 10, Reece James took advantage on the right and hit cross to make another one.

The third, at 12, was a true collective painting by the London team. Before swinging the nets, the ball passed the feet of six players in blue.

Jorginho recovered in the middle and Rüdiger dominated and threw Reece James on the right. The full-back found Ziyech, who switched to Loftus-Cheek. The midfielder, with minimal space, got rid of two in the penalty area and gave Hudson-Odoi a shot.

When the lights went out, there was still time for Chelsea to make the fourth and confirm the rout, at 49, with Timo Werner.

With the victory by four goals, Chelsea surpasses Juventus in the table and assumes the first place in the bracket. The two teams draw on 12 points, but the Italians are now trailing behind for their worst performance in the head-to-head.

For the next and final round of the Champions League group stage, Chelsea will face Zenit, in Russia, at 2:45 pm (GMT) on December 8th. On the same day and time, the Old Lady receives the lantern from the Malmo key in Turin.

Already eliminated, Malmo and Zenit are tied

In the other match of group H this Tuesday, Malmo hosted Zenit, in Sweden. The match, between the two already eliminated from group H, ended in a draw at 1-1. Soren Rieks scored for the Swedes and Rakitskiy drew for the Russians, 47 in the second half.