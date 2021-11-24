Chelsea slaughters Juventus, qualifies to the round of 16 and takes the lead

Defending champions didn’t let the Italian team breathe at Stamford Bridge

With a performance worthy of defending champions of the Champions League, Chelsea massacred Juventus without mercy and won this Tuesday by 4-0, in a duel valid for the penultimate round of group H of the competition.

The score could have been 4, 5 or 6 for the Blues easily. The English team dominated the match, and Juventus couldn’t do anything to reverse the scenario.

There were no fewer than 21 shots on goal by Chelsea against just 6 by Juve in the match.

Chalobah, at 25 of the first half, Reece James, at 10 of the final stage, and Hudson-Odoi, at 12, scored Chelsea’s goals.

The night was not perfect for Chelsea only because the team saw Kanté, still in the first half, and Chilwell, in the final stage, leave the field with injuries.

Championship status

With the result, Chelsea go to 12 points in group H and guarantee their place in the round of 16 one round in advance.

Juventus has already entered the field classified and has 12 points, but falls to the second position of the group due to the fact that they conceded more goals in the direct confrontation with Chelsea.

The guy: Thiago Silva

In addition to having made a safe performance in defense, Thiago Silva was also responsible for Juventus not having tied in the first half.

Morata was launched at speed, got out in front of Mendy and played over the top. The Brazilian defender, aged 37, ran and reached the ball, taking it over the line and avoiding the goal.

upcoming games

Chelsea returns to play on Sunday, against Manchester United for the Premier League, at 13:30 (Brasilia). Juventus hosts Atalanta on Saturday, at 2 pm (Brasilia). Both games are broadcast by ESPN on Star+.

Datasheet

Chelsea 4 x 0 Youth

GOALS: Chalobah (25′), James (55′), Hudson-Odoi (58′) and Werner (90′ + 3)

YOUTH: Szczesny; Cuadrado (De Winter), Bonucci, De Ligt and Alex Sandro; Bentancur (Dybala), Locatelli (Arthur), Rabiot and McKennie; Chiesa (Kulusevski) and Morata (Kean). Technician: Massimiliano Allegri.

CHELSEA: Mendy; Chalobah, Thiago Silva and Rüdiger; Kanté (Loftus-Cheek), Jorginho (Saul), James, Chilwell (Azpilicueta), Ziyech and Hudson-Odoi (Mount); Pulisic (Werner). Technician: Thomas Tuchel.