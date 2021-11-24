Chicago: Wheat rises strong in this 2nd, high marks in 9 years and pulls markets…

With highs of more than 20 points, wheat futures traded on the Chicago Board of Trade ended the day with the highest levels in nine years in trading this Monday (22). The rally at the beginning of this week was motivated, according to analysts and market consultants, by the news that it is now Australia that suffers from adverse weather conditions in its crop, further aggravating the tight supply scenario after the crop failure in important producing countries out world.

The soy and corn markets followed the highs and the oilseed ended the day with double-digit gains, taking the July/21 contract back to US$ 13.01.

“Wheat led the way reflecting excess rainfall in Australia and slightly drier weather in the US Plains, as well as transport problems in Canada and speculation about the tax burden and exports in Russia,” said Don Roose, president of the US Commodities, on Reuters International.

Beyond Chicago, cereal futures rose in Russia as well, marking the fifth straight week of gains also reflecting strong demand. The increases are even with a 34% drop in Russian exports, which was due to the smaller production in the country, in addition to the increase in export taxes.

“We can observe that the growth in supply followed the growth in demand, and the equation was hampered by the unfavorable climate in the main exporters. So far this has been the market rhetoric”, explains Marcelo De Baco, director of De Baco Corretora. However, he still questions how long the market will continue pricing this scenario.

De Baco also recalls that China tripled its wheat imports even though it increased its production, that total imports registered a significant increase – which will have to be confronted with supply shortages. “So, simply thinking about these numbers, we concluded that some adjustment of ending stocks will be made, as we are only trading wheat from stock. The large production, which could give encouragement to the market, will only come from June 2022”, says the specialist .

More than that, De Baco believes that “the recent Russian intentions to implement export quotas come against the imminent risk of wheat shortage. Only the increase in Chinese imports, considering the production x demand numbers, should already serve as a warning to the

credibility of these surveys. Even so, we continue to look at the market in disbelief, which is going towards US$ 400.00 per ton”, he says.

SOYBEAN GAINS

In addition to the wheat free ride, soybean futures traded on the Chicago Board of Trade also found support in better demand at this time, with domestic consumption for bran in the US also quite heated, as analysts and consultants explained.

Traders are still aware of the weather in South America, with good news coming from Brazil, but not so much from Argentina.

“In several producing regions, planting has accelerated in recent weeks, with the exception of areas less benefited by the rains, but for where an improvement in humidity is expected that could promote an acceleration of sowing”, informs the bulletin of the Argentine Ministry of Agriculture.

And in addition to their own fundamentals, soybean futures were also motivated by the increase of more than 2% in oil traded on the CBOT. As well as the US demand for bran, the domestic demand for oil is also strong. Alongside the US, the global picture of vegetable oils is also strong, with a shortage of supply among almost all of them, in view of intense consumption.