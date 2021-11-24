Chico Buarque’s team denies that Adele plagiarized the singer’s music; compare songs

Many people on social media saw similarities between the songs ‘To be Loved’ and ‘Eu Te Amo’

Reproduction/Instagram/adele/chicobuarque/23.11.2021 Fans found one of Adele’s new songs similar to a Chico Buarque song



After releasing the long awaited album “30” last Friday, the 19th, the singer Adele started being accused on social networks of plagiarizing a song from Chico Buarque and Tom Jobim. Many people saw similarities at the beginning of the songs. to be loved, by Adele, and I love you, launched by Brazilians in 1980. Wanted by Young pan, Chico Buarque’s team said that there are no similarities in the introductions of the songs and that these accusations of plagiarism are just “internet stuff”.

This is not the first time Adele has been accused of plagiarizing a Brazilian artist. Recently, the artist became a topic for having allegedly copied a song performed by singer Martinho da Vila. the composer Toninho Generations even filed a lawsuit against the British artist claiming that the song Million Years Aug, which is part of the album “25”, was a plagiarism of the song Women. The composer’s press office said at the time that Adele had already been notified of the lawsuit, but that the details of the process would not be disclosed. Compare the intros of Adele and Chico Buarque’s songs: