China’s missing ships are the new headache for the global chain

You ships in Chinese waters are disappearing from industry tracking systems, creating yet another headache for the global supply chain. The growing isolation of China relative to the rest of the world – along with a growing distrust of foreign influence – may be behind this phenomenon.

Analysts say they began to notice a drop in maritime traffic in late October, as China prepared to enact legislation governing the privacy of Dice.

Typically, shipping data companies are able to track ships around the world because they are equipped with an automatic identification system, or AIS.

This system allows ships to send information – such as position, speed, course and name – to stations located along a country’s coast using high-frequency radio. If a ship is out of range of these stations, the information can be obtained via satellite.

But that’s not happening in the world’s second-largest economy, a critical player in the business global. Over the past three weeks, the number of ships sending signals from the country has dropped by nearly 90%, according to data from global navigation data provider VesselsValue.

“We are currently seeing a huge industry-wide reduction in terrestrial AIS signals in China,” said Charlotte Cook, chief trade analyst at VesselsValue.

New data law could worsen supply chain chaos

Asked about the matter, China’s Foreign Ministry declined to comment. The State Council’s Information Office, which acts as the country’s government press office, did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the reason for the loss of access to data by carriers.

But analysts believe they have found the culprit: China’s Personal Information Protection Act, which went into effect on 1 November.

It requires companies that process data to receive Chinese government approval before allowing personal information to leave Chinese territory — a rule that reflects fears in Beijing that such data could end up in the hands of foreign governments.

The law does not mention ship data. But Chinese data providers may be withholding information as a precaution, according to Anastassis Touros, leader of the AIS network team at Marine Traffic, a leading provider of ship tracking information.

“Whenever you have a new law, we have a period of time where everyone needs to make sure things are okay,” said Touros.

Other industry experts have more clues about the law’s influence. Cook said colleagues in China told him that some AIS transponders were removed from stations located along the Chinese coast earlier this month, on instructions from national security authorities. The only systems authorized to remain must be installed by “qualified parties”.

Not all data is gone: satellites can still be used to capture ship signals. But Touros said that when a ship is close to shore, the information collected in space is not as good as what can be collected on the ground.

“We need ground stations to have a better image, with more quality”, he added. Like Christmas coming closer, the loss of information from mainland China – home to six of the world’s ten busiest container ports – could create more problems for an already-affected global shipping industry.

Supply chains are under pressure this year as congested ports struggle to keep up with the rapid recovery in demand for products.

Shipping companies rely on AIS data to predict vessel movement, track seasonal trends and improve port efficiency, according to Cook of VesselsValue.

She said the lack of Chinese data “could significantly impact the visibility of China’s ocean supply chain.” The country is one of the world’s largest importers of coal and iron ore, in addition to being a large exporter of containers.

“As we move into the Christmas period, this will have a really big impact on the [cadeias de suprimentos], and this is the most important element right now,” said Georgios Hatzimanolis, media strategist at Marine Traffic.

He expects China’s loss of “minute-by-minute” ship data to have “a big impact on the supply chain,” as companies could lose crucial information about ship berthing, unloading and departure times.

The global supply chain is already under “great stress”, he added. “You don’t need another factor to make the situation more difficult.”

China’s self-isolation

China’s desire to maintain absolute control over all data and information within its borders is not surprising, given that the president Xi Jinping continues to reaffirm the Communist Party’s dominance in all aspects of the country’s economy and society.

The nation has been pushing for economic self-sufficiency as it faces external threats such as US sanctions. U.S against essential technologies.

Xi has emphasized his self-reliance goals in previous years and during a bitter trade and technology war with former US president, Donald Trump. That’s the goal, for example, of “Made in China 2025”, an ambitious plan to push China’s manufacturing sector into more advanced technological fields.

Some top officials in Beijing have recently tried to allay global investors’ concerns that the country is isolating itself from the rest of the world by prioritizing national security.

Chinese Vice President Wang Qishan, considered a trusted ally of Xi, told the Bloomberg New Economy Forum in Singapore that China would not “develop in isolation from the world”. He also called on countries to keep supply chains “stable and fluid”.

But China adopted policies during the coronavirus pandemic that often seem not to do so.

For example, during the pandemic, Xi has doubled his drive for self-sufficiency, emphasizing the need to create “independent and controllable” supply chains to ensure national security.

And the country’s strong crackdown on technology extended this summer to foreign initial public offerings (IPOs), when China’s Cyberspace Administration proposed that large companies with more than a million customers seek approval before listing shares abroad.

As with the recent data privacy law, the agency cited concerns about whether personal data held by these companies could be exploited by foreign governments.

China’s actions this year could come at a cost, however, if the country goes too far in its attempt to protect itself from perceived foreign interference.

*(Translated text. Click here to read the original, in English)