Chinese kicked out of restaurant ?eat as much as you can? for eating too much

A Chinese food content producer was banned from an “eat as much as you can” style grill restaurant simply for eating too much.

In an interview with Chinese broadcaster Hunan TV, the young man, known only as Mr. Kang, said he can no longer enter the Handadi Seafood BBQ Buffet, in Changsha city, in central China, after a series of “abuses” – both drinks how much food.

He says he consumed approximately 1.5 kg of pig’s feet during his first visit and 3.5 to 4 kg of shrimp on another visit.

Kang also called the restaurant “discriminatory” against people who eat a lot. “I can eat too much, but is that a defect?” he complained, adding that he didn’t waste any of the food.

However, the owner of the establishment told the same reporter that Mr. Kang was causing serious damage by overeating, compromising the amount of food in his pantry and inconveniencing other customers. “Every time he comes here, I lose a few hundred yuan,” he said.

He added: “When he asks for soy milk, he drinks between 20 and 30 bottles. When he eats the pig’s feet, he consumes the whole tray. And for shrimp, people usually use tongs to pick them up, he uses them a serving tray”.

As a reaction to this controversy, the merchant also stated that he is banning all live broadcasts he used to make from the restaurant.

Repercussion in the media

The case of the man thrown out of a restaurant for overeating is one of the most talked about issues in Chinese social media and has garnered over 250 million views on Weibo, with a wide range of opinions.

Some netizens said that the restaurant should not adopt the rotation scheme if the establishment does not have enough resources to sustain the high consumption of customers, while others took sides in favor of the restaurant owner

Last year, the Chinese government began cracking down on content produced by food influencers, and such videos could be banned entirely in the country.

This came after President Xi Jinping urged people to “fight food waste” amid growing concerns about food shortages.

In Brazil, the case of a painter who was expelled from a pizza rotation for eating too much became famous in July. He said his record is 52 pieces of pizza.