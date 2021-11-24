Christian visits dead brother and has his jaw dropped; know why· TV news

In Um Lugar ao Sol, Christian (Cauã Reymond) will visit the tomb of Renato (Cauã Reymond) and will come across a bouquet of Lara’s (Andréia Horta) favorite flowers. The cook will be in Rio de Janeiro playing detective to find out what happened to her boyfriend on Globo’s nine o’clock soap opera.

The protagonist went to Minas Gerais with the intention of saying goodbye to the past and moving on. There, he observed Noca’s granddaughter (Marieta Severo) in hiding and learned from Marie (Maju Lima) that she would get married on the same day. Even thinking of the supposedly dead lover, the girl joined Mateus (Danton Mello) in an intimate ceremony.

In scene that will aired on the next day 1st , Christian will go to the cemetery where his twin brother was buried as if he were him and will be surprised by flowers left by the “widow”. He will notice that, even as a newlywed, she still thinks about their passion.

Before that, the audience will have seen Lara return to the Marvelous City under the pretext of helping her grandmother move. Noca will find a job at a restaurant in Rio, but the girl will actually look for Ravi (Juan Paiva) to understand what happened the night the anti-hero died.

In the midst of her search, she will find a document and deduce that Christian may have gone after his brother. The ex-couple will be reunited in scenes that will air from the next 6th.

Barbara’s husband (Alinne Moraes) will sustain the farce that he is Renato. He will offend her and suggest that she is nothing but a goldfish: “He [Christian] you wanted money, which apparently is what you want too, right?”.

Um Lugar ao Sol is a novel written by Lícia Manzo and will have 107 chapters. The plot is all recorded due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Check out the summaries of the chapters of the nine soap opera that the TV news publishes daily.

