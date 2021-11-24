Chrono Cross is next ‘great PlayStation remake’, says website

A new version of Chrono Cross, successor to Chrono Trigger, may be announced soon. So far, Square Enix has not made an official announcement, but a lot of evidence points to that possibility. This would even be the mysterious “great remake” of PlayStation, whose revelation is expected for Christmas.

Chrono Cross was originally released for the first PlayStation in 1999. The game has been featured in some stories recently as it appeared in the famous September Nvidia leak, which featured a list of unannounced games that may or may not be in development.

In the month following the leak, the VideoGamesChronicle published an article talking about a supposed big remake, which would be announced in December — specifically, at Christmas. The rumor came from an interview given by singer Éabha McMahon, better known as AVA.

XboxEra co-founder Nick Baker was the one who ensured that the remake in question was a remake of Chrono Cross. in his words, the game would not be a PlayStation exclusive, with PC and Nintendo Switch versions being also possible.

Although not an exclusive, according to Nick Baker, the game would be announced by Sony. So if a State of Play is scheduled for December out of the blue or something, we already have an idea of ​​what to expect. There are also chances that the game will be announced at The Game Awards, which takes place in December.

There is, so far, no official confirmation that the remake of Chrono Cross exists. So it could be that this whole story is just a rumor. Still, to the fans, we can say the following: nothing is impossible… or almost nothing, but we have not yet reached the point where we can completely disregard this possibility. Have faith.